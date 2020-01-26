49ers' groundbreaking assistant has roots in Chiefs Kingdom | Kansas City Chiefs

HESSTON, Kan. (AP) – The old downtown strip, like so many small towns across America, is quiet on a busy January morning, with just a few cars at one end in front of the Citizens State Bank and a few more in front of the pharmacy on the other.

Around the corner is an old Texaco station, the pumps have long been removed and the windows covered. Nearby is the sign for Weaver’s Grocers – “Your local hometown grocers!” – all that is left of the once busy shop. Most of the companies have moved east to the main road that connects Salina and Wichita.

The predominantly Mennonite city of approximately 3,700 in southern Kansas is hardly the place to expect a groundbreaking NFL coach who helped the San Francisco 49ers return to the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, Katie Sowers had defied expectations all her life.

When the Niners take on the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, she’ll be the first female assistant and the first openly gay trainer to fail in the sport’s biggest game. Her story has spread like a prairie fire, thanks in large part to a Microsoft commercial with Sowers that ran repeatedly during the conference championship games last weekend, and it will undoubtedly be a popular interview topic when reporters come to Miami early next week.

It’s all a little hard to believe for her family and friends, for those who play soccer with her in the garden, train her in high school basketball, or take lessons with her at tiny Hesston College.

“People ask me what we did for fun,” recalls her twin sister Liz, “and I honestly have no answer. We went to Wichita? But we always had each other. We never really looked for activities. We always had a best friend. But being in a conservative small town was different, especially when you were gay. But we were lucky enough to be in the city’s most open-minded family. I love everyone who knows everyone, even with all the gossip of the small towns. “

The sisters’ father, Floyd, was a basketball coach at nearby Bethel College, but the children always preferred to play soccer, gender norms were damned. Even though they were in the heart of Chiefs Country, Katie grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan and Liz a Denver Broncos fan because these were the uniforms and plastic helmets they got for Christmas gifts for a year. One of the boy next door who was playing with them had got the Chiefs outfit.

However, the Sowers children finally stopped their football ambitions and did not think at the time that they could continue playing with the boys in high school. Instead, they focused on almost every other sport, be it basketball or athletics, and helped the Swathers – the nickname derived from an agricultural tool common in the Great Plains – to win enough championships to fill a cup.

“Katie was a competitor, a hard worker, and didn’t want to lose,” says basketball coach Brennan Torgerson. “She didn’t break into the starting lineup as quickly as Liz. Katie’s role from the bank was our super submarine. When she came, the team’s pace and energy level changed. Her energy and toughness was infectious. “

“She was definitely known for her athletic skills on campus,” adds Rachel McMaster, who has worked with Katie at Hesston College for a year and is now director of marketing and communications at the school.

However, the Sowers children could never shake the soccer beetle.

After starting at Hesston College, where her mother Bonnie had been the long-term director of nursing, Katie graduated from Goshen College, Indiana. She played football again with West Michigan Mayhem on the Women’s Football Alliance and the USA Football team, but any thought of ever training men was temporarily voided when Katie refused a job as a volunteer at the private college of fine arts has been.

Injuries finally took their toll on Katie – a separate shoulder, a torn labrum on her hip. After completing her studies, she joined her sister in Kansas City and began her master’s degree at Central Missouri.

There, fate set them on the way to the NFL sideline.

One of Katie’s side jobs was coaching a youth basketball team, and one of her players happened to be the daughter of Scott Pioli, the former chief executive officer. He soon became a father figure for her, and when Pioli was fired by the Chiefs and hired as a deputy GM in Atlanta, he helped Katie win the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. There she was so impressed by the Falcons’ offensive coordinator at the time, Kyle Shanahan, that he asked her to follow him to San Francisco when he was hired to coach the Niners.

At first, she helped break down films and work on practice scripts, but over time she was given more responsibility. Nowadays she mainly works with large recipients together with the offensive coordinators Mike LaFleur and Mike McDaniel. She helps a crime that was the second best this season after the Baltimore Ravens.

Her rapid rise into the cut-throat coaching profession is not surprising to those who knew her as adults.

“Katie was a great team mate and was always ready to do the little things that would allow a team to get together and win ball games,” said Matthew Richardson, who taught and coached the Sowers sisters in middle and high school. “Katie has never dealt with recognition, she just wanted to do her job very well so that the team could be successful.”

It is difficult to be much more successful than reaching the Super Bowl.

While Katie’s career path led to the NFL, Liz took a decidedly different path in the game that both love. The women’s team that both sisters recently played on worked out, and Liz helped start a new team – the Kansas City Glory – at the Adidas-sponsored women’s national soccer conference. When Katie breaks new ground by proving that women can train soccer, Liz offers women the chance to actually play soccer.

“I was asked once whether it was a dream of mine to be in the NFL or the Super Bowl,” says Liz. And it’s crazy for me to think as much as I liked to play and it was our favorite sport. I never thought that this would be an option to somehow be in a Super Bowl. And it drives me to keep playing football.

“When Katie goes down the sideline,” Liz adds proudly, “parents will shout that their daughter wants to train or play in the NFL, and this dream is now real for people, for young girls. “

Nobody is proud of the sisters than their parents, Floyd and Bonnie.

The couple moved to Kansas City about two years ago when Floyd suffered a severe stroke when he visited the children and their older sister Steph. He was in a wheelchair, unable to walk or speak, and Liz’s job is to help her mother care. One of their biggest challenges is transportation. For her birthday, Liz wanted to raise enough money through a GoFundMe account to buy a wheelchair-accessible van.

“He was and still is Katie’s biggest fan,” explains Liz. It was difficult for him because he cannot communicate. He cannot speak. But I have a feeling that this television commercial, in which she tells her story, speaks for my father. He is so proud to see that. “

After lengthy discussions, Floyd and Bonnie decided to stay in Kansas City – surrounded by Chiefs fans – to watch the Super Bowl this weekend. But there will be plenty of family support in Miami: Liz will be there with her friend and Steph will be there with her husband, who happened to grow up with the Niners.

In the meantime, a few thousand people in Hesston will have to decide where their loyalties lie. Are you digging for the local franchise that has been back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, or for the hometown kid who has proven that women have a solid place in professional football?

“I’ll cheer for the same team. Joe Montana said he cheers,” says Torgerson with a smile. “The red team.”

