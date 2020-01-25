The San Francisco 49ers travel to Miami for the Super Bowl LIV, as does every single employee and intern working for the franchise.

Speaking to the media, 49ers CEO Jed York said on Friday that he would send everyone to Miami so that “they could enjoy the moment and hopefully help us get over our humps.”

– David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself), January 24, 2020

It is a noble gesture of the 49ers and their CEO.

The 49ers are currently easy outsiders as the bosses win the Super Bowl LIV by a point. The vast majority of the money put into the big game goes to the chiefs to win.

Needless to say, hundreds and hundreds of 49ers employees hope their team will triumph and become the third team in NFL history with six Super Bowl titles.