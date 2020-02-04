49ers fans go from joy to rage in this special Super Bowl Enemy reaction!

With seven minutes remaining in Super Bowl 54, it looked like our worst nightmare would come true. There was a high probability that the San Francisco 49ers would hoist the Lombardi Trophy and on the sixth anniversary of the Seattle Seahawks’ only Super Bowl victory.

… But have you met my new Mahomie, Patrick Mahomes?

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs still had a return to them. Mahomes, Damien Williams and company got 21 unanswered points for a dramatic 31-20 victory over San Francisco. A first Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs since 1970, and finally Andy Reid obtained his head coach ring.

Do you know what else we have? Enemy reaction!

I was going to do it whether the 49ers won or not, just to show total fairness, but I would have been a miserable man to do it for a win at San Fran. So on that note, let’s dive into our last enemy reaction of the 2019 NFL season. The comments on the game leads are courtesy of Arrowhead Pride and Niners Nation.

Deebo Samuel snatches a 32-yard gain, leading to a 49ers goal (3-0 SF)

Patrick Mahomes scores on the option game (7-3 KC)

Jimmy Garoppolo throws it with his eyes closed … to Bashaud Breeland for the choice, leading to the Chiefs FG (10-3 KC)

Kyle Juszczyk ties the game with a 15-yard touchdown (10-10)

Huge piece by George Kittle … recalled for OPI! (10-10)

Patrick Mahomes chosen by Fred Warner (13-10 SF)

Raheem Mostert dives from a construction site (20-10 SF)

Honorable mention: Cool jinx, Michael Tzeng Seahawks fan!

Mahomes is chosen again, this time by Tarvarius Moore (20-10 SF)

Mahomes finds Tyreek Hill wide open on the 3rd and 15th (20-10 SF)

Good call, fan of chefs!

Travis Kelce recovers Chiefs (20-17 SF)

Sammy Watkins burns Richard Sherman (20-17 ft²)

Damien Williams just crossed the goal line to give Kansas City the lead (24-20 KC)

Frank Clark dismisses Jimmy Garoppolo in the 4th and 10th for a turnover on the lows (24-20 KC)

The collapse is underway!

Damien Williams on ice (31-20 KC)

The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions! (31-20 KC final)

Sure thing!

Broncos fans irritated by Chiefs victory

Eagles fans rejoice to see Andy Reid win Super Bowl

Falcons fans still remember 28-3 …

Rams and Seahawks fans finally agree on something

After the game: Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need his best to be the best (Matt Conner, Arrowhead Addict)

The Niners were to be delighted with the way Mahomes played for most of the match. It was abnormal. It was dull. Finally, until this is not the case.

For Mahomes, it can only get better from here. He can avoid turnovers in a match like this. It is possible that the first training may not drop out and that the team may not fall into a deficit of 10 points or more. It is possible that the nervousness will calm down before the match, that Mahomes will calm down and gather like the veteran warned that he will be soon.

Until then, the NFL should still be very, very scared because none of this is right. The Chiefs were on the ropes again, and always came back and won, like a predictable wellness movie in which, of course, they will stand up and win.

For now, this seems new, because it is the first championship in the city in 50 years. The confetti is exciting. The feelings are overwhelming. The celebration continues. But soon enough, the idea of ​​the return of Mahomes will make you roll your eyes. “Of course he will. This is what chefs always do. “

Because even on one of his worst nights as a professional quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was still good enough to win something called the Super Bowl. Sorry, NFL, it’s just so good.

After the game: the 49ers will be back (Joe Davidson, Sacramento Bee)

The 49ers have answered three major questions this season. If one of them turns out to be negative, the 49ers don’t go that far.

Were CEO John Lynch and Shanahan the right choices for the 6-year contracts offered by the York homeowners group, given that the two would be in these roles for the first time? I have arrived. It is an excellent partnership.

Garoppolo would he be the right candidate since his arrival from New England via trade in 2017? He has. He should not bear the loss on Sunday alone. He didn’t play defense, for one thing.

And would the choice of Nick Bosa’s first round become an impact after an injury-stricken career at Ohio State that persisted throughout training camp? He was, with force.

Each is a building block to continue the quest for the Super Bowl, only now the view is mixed. The 49ers won their first four Super Bowls under Montana, then their fifth under Young 25 seasons ago, but the franchise lost the last two, including after the 2012 season.

Better days are coming. Teams learn or define themselves from Super Bowl losses.

Post-match audio: Chiefs radio presenter Mitch Holthus makes the last call

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtrtdhaQOEY (/ embed)

Post-match video: 49ers fans react to late game against Chiefs

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i4jkGH846Y (/ integrated)

Damn! Add the Broncos fans and it’s enough salt for me for a year.

I hope you enjoyed each of these enemy reactions! It’s the most I’ve ever done in one season, and that’s my tenth for seagulls There will be some things out of season that I am not yet fully determined about, but one of them will focus on hiring Pete Carroll (yell at bahvoom!), Ten years ago.

Congratulations to the Chiefs on a well-deserved Super Bowl victory. Do you remember the amazing duel that Mahomes and Russell Wilson had in the penultimate week of the 2018 season? Maybe we can have it again on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Thanks for reading and go to Hawks!