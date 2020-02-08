49ers DC Robert Saleh rejects the Michigan State interview because of ‘unfinished business’ with 49ers

Mark J. Rebilas-VS TODAY Sport

The San Francisco 49ers do not lose defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to Michigan State because he allegedly rejected an interview request from the school.

Tom Pelissero from NFL Network reported Friday evening that Saleh told school officials that he is planning to stay with the 49ers and believes he has unfinished business.

Michigan State asked for an interview with # 49ers DC Robert Saleh for his head coaching, sources say, but Saleh informed school officials today that he plans to stay in San Francisco. Feels that he has unfinished business.

Michigan State naturally tries to fill the void that remains when Mark Dantonio retired amazingly earlier this week.

The chance to lead a large college program is not small to reject. Saleh is clearly not ready to continue, but after seeing his acclaimed 49ers defense, 21 unanswered runs in the second half of the fourth quarter gave up to the Chiefs of Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers already prefer to come out of the NFC and play LV in Super Bowl. By having Saleh around to set up the defensive actions, they will definitely go back to the big stage.