411: Everything you need to know to prepare for Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs fans will be invited on Wednesday for a free Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade and victory rally in downtown Kansas City.

The two-mile parade starts at 11.30 a.m. Click here for a copy of the card.

The parade starts on Grand Boulevard in Sixth street and goes south to Pershing Road. The parade turns west on Pershing Road to Union Station.

The victory rally takes place in front of Union Station, with the National WWI Museum and Memorial where viewing opportunities are held on the northern lawn.

The victory rally starts at around 1.30 p.m. shortly after the parade ends.

KCPD says that at least 100 children were temporarily lost during the Royals parade. They ask you to give your child a card with your contact details in case they are divorced. Stations will be set up to reunite parents and lost children @ KCTV5

– Kaci Jones (@ KaciKCTV5) 4 February 2020

Go to www.chiefsparade.com for paradise maps and complete information, including park and ride locations and closed streets.

Spectator information:

View the parade everywhere along the route. Barricades will align the entire route along the curb. Pedestrian crossings are marked on the map, but these will be closed while the parade is in progress.

View the Union Station victory rally from the southern parking lot, Pershing Road (which will be closed) or the lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Arrive early to find a place. This will be a family-friendly event and fans will be reminded that public consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited. Remember that it is best to travel lightly and not to carry bags or backpacks.

Medical stations and locations for lost children are noted on the parade cards.

Contact details of children: make sure your children have contact details of their parents or guardians of their person.

Make a plan in case you are separated from your family, including the identification of meeting points.

The reception of mobile phones will be extremely limited.

Union Station is closed to the public.

Do not bring drones. Federal law prohibits the use of drones over parade paradises.

Officially licensed merchandise is available at the following locations: Little Theater in Bartle Hall on 13th & Wyandotte streets Power & Light District on 13th & Walnut streets Big Brothers Big Sisters in 17th & Walnut streets Kadean Construction on McGee between 18th and 19th street River Market on 5th & Walnut streets



City brings 700 porta pots for the parade. Officials say this is a record for the most portable toilets that were brought to KC in one go for an event. @ KCTV5 # superbowl parade

– Kaci Jones (@ KaciKCTV5) 4 February 2020

Transport and parking:

KCATA offers free bus rides, but the bus service is limited (comparable to the Sunday service). Go to www.ridekc.org for more information.

People are encouraged to use Park and Ride locations:

47th and State Metrocenter – 4601 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102

Worlds of Fun -4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO 64161 Drop off: Truman Road & Lydia

HyVee Arena / West Bottoms – 1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102

Swope Park / Zoo -6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132

Oak Park Mall -11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 (location 95th and Neiman Road Park & ​​Ride) Dropoff: 25th & Southwest Boulevard



The shuttles for parking and driving run from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and then again from the end of the rally until the crowd spreads.

Spectators are advised to carpool and use public transport. Parking will be extremely limited near the parade and the rally.

Kansas City Streetcar will start the operation at midnight prior to the parade and will reopen as soon as circumstances permit.

Closed streets:

Grand Boulevard from the Missouri River to Pershing Road, from Tuesday at 2 p.m.

All east-west streets between Walnut and McGee from the Missouri River to Pershing Road, starting on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Some vehicle transitions remain open until 5 am on Wednesday.

Main Street from 20th Street to Pershing Road is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Main Street from Pershing Road to 31st Street is closed to vehicles, but open to pedestrians.

Kessler Road from Pershing to the west side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Accessibility:

Parade producers have allocated space for a video screen in the southeastern corner of the National WWI Museum and memorial sites for wheelchairs and ADA accessibility. Keep in mind that space is limited and whoever comes first serves the first time.

Again:

Be prepared for typical February weather with the possibility of light snow and cold temperatures. We recommend wearing boots and your warmest clothing, as spectators will be outside for a few hours.

