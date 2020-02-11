$ 40,000 furniture donation benefits homeless people in South Florida

MIAMI – From homelessness to a house full of furniture, the women and families of the Lotus House Shelter received a substantial gift from the Brazilian furniture house Artefacto.

The Miami-based company supplied high-quality furniture, from couches to tables and chairs, to non-profit for women to feel in their new, independent lives. It was a gift worth $ 40,000.

The idea originated in the hearts of twin brothers, Pietro and Bruno Bacchi, the grandsons of the founder of Artefacto. For their 23rd birthday, they wanted to give something back to the community and have a big impact. They decided that Lotus House Shelter was the perfect receiver.

“This year we wanted to offer our time and resources to people in need,” said Pietro Bacchi. “Having grown up in Miami, it has always been very important for us to help the next generation of young people, and once we heard about Lotus House and the women in the program, we immediately knew we wanted to participate.”

Lotus House Shelter offers solutions for ending homelessness in children and families, especially among single women in South Florida.

Members who complete the program are placed in an affordable home to recover from homelessness.

“More than shelter and meals, we offer trauma-informed holistic approaches to healing,” said Beatrice Gonzalez, director of Community Outreach for Lotus House Shelter. “That includes everything from a daycare center embedded in our village, to the education and development of staff and much more. The donation from Artefacto will help us decorate the homes of our families as soon as they leave the shelter, eliminating the financial burden of buying all these items. “

Lotus House Shelter is situated in the Overtown neighborhood. For more information, visit https://lotushouse.org/.

