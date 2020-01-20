40 minutes of footage show plenty of style switching

Just a few days after learning about this particularly exciting gameplay upgrade, a new snippet from a Capcom livestream provided a great insight into how Style Switching works in the upcoming Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition from Switch. The video below is long, but it shows that style switching works fine in the port.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdis73Nwycc (/ embed)

If you don’t know what style switching is and why it’s important for Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, let the words of our Art Damian alleviate your confusion:

For those who don’t know, DMC3 has added styles to the series. Dante was able to use up to six different styles during his adventure, from modes like Swordmaster (increasing his melee attacks) to Royal Guard (increasing his defense). Players could only select one style at a time, either at the start of a mission or on a statue of divinity in the middle of one. The demon killer was able to change these styles later in DMC4 and DMC5 during operation. Now Capcom is adding this Free Style exclusively to the Switch version of 3.

Style switching plays a major role in the fluid, diverse approaches to violence and chaos in later games in the popular series. Instead of choosing a style for half of each level, players just have to tap the directional pad to enjoy the same freedom with Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on Switch.

