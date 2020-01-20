(Vegan heaven)

Who wants to send their kids to school with a boring, wet sandwich? If you have no more ideas for packaging, these 40 ideas for a healthy vegetable lunch box are your solution.

No matter whether your children are large or small or if you do not have children yourself and need help in the lunch department, I am here for you!

Trying to keep packed lunches interesting can be a real challenge. We all know how easy it is to get bored if you eat the same thing every day and you want your kids to skip lunch and waste the food you pack.

It is important to find ways to interest them in creative and tasty options. A nutritious lunch can literally contribute to your success, but it’s easier than you think to prepare packed lunches that are healthy, interesting, and easy to bring together.

I have put together this collection of recipes to inspire you and make you think outside of the (lunch) box!

Click on the slideshow to view 40 healthy plant-based packed lunches!

