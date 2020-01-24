Even though Apple launched the trio of iPhone 11 models just four months ago in September, the rumor mill is already looking to the horizon and speculating on 2020 and the upcoming iPhone 12 (some rumors have already begun for iPhone 2021). Keep in mind that we don’t know what the official names of the new iPhones will be – and Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about them – so we’ll go with the iPhone 12. Now with the addition of 3-D depth detection on the rear cameras and The new screen sizes are also speculated that Apple will be late to include a feature that would make it competitive with its rivals: 5G connectivity.

The iPhone 12 could have larger and smaller screens

One of the most enduring rumors for the upcoming iPhones is that Apple may introduce new screen sizes. One of the iPhone 12s could have a 5.4-inch screen (of the current iPhones, the iPhone 11 Pro has the smallest screen, measuring 5.8 inches). And the iPhone 2020 Pro Max could go as big as 6.7 inches (for reference, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5 inch screen).

There is also speculation that the iPhone 12’s display will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Most phones are updated to 60 frames per second or 60Hz, but other phones, such as the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro, are updated to 90Hz. The Razer Phone 2 handset also has a 120Hz display. With a higher refresh rate, the phone feels faster and smoother when scrolling through things like websites and applications.

Apple may launch five new iPhones in 2020

With the possibility of new display sizes, rumors that Apple will expand the iPhone line have been swirling around. In December, CNET’s Lexy Savvides wrote:

According to JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, Apple will release four new iPhone 12 models in the fall of 2020: a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch phones and a 6.7-inch phone. All of them will have OLED screens.

These size forecasts were also backed up this week by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes that the current size of the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro can go away. So the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will be the lower end devices, which will probably be called the iPhone 12. Then the more expensive phones will be the other 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones. 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, respectively.

The fifth iPhone will then be a sequel to the iPhone SE, which is rumored to resemble the iPhone 8 and we could see it already in the first quarter of 2020.

IPhone 12 could open in 5G (or not)

Apple is spending nothing to launch an iPhone 5G, and it’s likely that you won’t see it until this year – or even 2025. Apple, a Kuo analyst, is optimistic that the company will launch three 5G phones in 2020. There are some reasons for that. To begin with, Apple is usually not the first in mobile trends, preferring instead to perfect an emerging technology before committing to it. Remember that it was behind its competitors in making phones with 3G and 4G LTE connectivity when these networks first started.

Second, Apple has at some point stopped working with its leading modem 5G provider, Qualcomm, over a dispute over Qualcomm licensing fees. The two companies settled their litigation in April 2019 and then agreed to a multiannual 5G chip deal. This led Apple’s former partner for 5G modem, Intel, to finally exit the 5G phone modem business. Apple launched too late to launch a 5G phone last year, when some of its rivals launched its 5G models, such as the Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 5G and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

When it comes to producing a proprietary 5G chip, information said in May 2019 that it would take Apple years to design its own 5G modem. “In interviews with future recruiters for the team, Apple told engineers that they expect to have their own modem ready by 2025,” the store said, citing an anonymous source.

The iPhone 12 can have 3-D depth detection in rear cameras

From the iPhone X, the newer iPhones have forward-facing cameras and have 3-D depth detection. Known as Face ID, this feature scans your face to unlock your phone and authorize digital payments. It has been rumored that Apple could take a slot and introduce the same system into the rear cameras. In August, CNET’s Vanessa Orellana wrote:

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo (via MacRumors and 9to5Mac) said he expects two of the iPhone 2020 models will have a new camera lens on the back of the phone. The setting would be similar to that of the current True Depth camera system used for Face ID on the front of the phone, except that it would use a slightly different kind of technology that would allow it to 3-D map objects from afar. This would greatly improve augmented reality applications and take some camera functions such as portrait mode to the next level.

It is not clear how many of the iPhone 2020s will be equipped with this feature, if any.

Apple will release a much cheaper iPhone already in March

