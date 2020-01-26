4 states of the Missouri unite to limit flooding

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri team up to study how the state can limit flooding along the Missouri River and what weather conditions require changes in how the United States government manages the pools.

States are collecting their money to pay half of a $ 400,000 study with the U.S. Army Engineering Corps to measure how much water flows down the Missouri.

The states hope to be able to present a uniform front to federal officials in order to gain more influence on river management after the devastating floods in 2011 and 2019.

“We need to look at the data, but it is certainly possible that we will experience more wet years,” said Nebraska Republican governor Ricketts at a recent press conference. “We need to collect the data first, and then we can discuss what to do with the corps.”

State officials plan to meet next month to decide how to proceed.

Much of the data the Corps uses to manage the Missouri is out of date and does not take into account the two historical floods of the past decade, said Jeff Fassett, director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. The corps did not respond to requests for an interview.

“We have to take new information into account when we look forward to the future,” said Fassett. “Nobody knows whether this is the new normal case. What if 2023 looks like 2019? If this happens again, we need to be better prepared. “

The effort is due to the fact that higher global temperatures are causing glaciers to melt into the oceans, creating extreme weather conditions that are more intense and destructive than ever. States are preparing for more frequent and serious floods, even though some of their top officials, including Ricketts, are questioning mainstream climate science.

According to Fassett, the states also want to identify “pinch points” on the river that could lead to water accumulation during a flood.

He pointed to an intersection on Nebraska Highway 2, where the river ran over the levees last year and covered Interstate 29. The crews responded by lifting and extending the bridge to allow more water to flow under it.

States that work together tend to have more influence over the federal government because they don’t make conflicting requests, said Tim Hall, the hydrology resource coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Hall said the partnership resembled a group of states in Upper Mississippi that formed in 1981 to mitigate flooding.

“It is much easier than a state trying to negotiate with the corps,” said Hall.

The partnership also encouraged states to exchange data and not work against each other, Hall said.

“Overall, we all want to achieve the same thing,” said Hall.

The Missouri is the longest river in North America. It flows from West Montana through the Dakotas and touches Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas before crossing Missouri and ending in St. Louis in the Mississippi.

The states it touched once had a coalition known as the Missouri River Association of States and Tribes. However, it finally disbanded after Iowa and Nebraska retreated to Montana over river management. Nebraska and Iowa wanted more water from the reservoirs at the beginning of the year to prevent summer flooding. However, Montana was concerned about the impact on wildlife and recovery during the drought years.

The new coalition of four countries would focus on flood protection.

