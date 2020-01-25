4-star LB Power Echols is committed to UNC football

North Carolina Football has received another commitment for the 2021 class. On Saturday afternoon, verbally committed to the heels within Linebacker Power Echol. The announcement came through his Twitter account after he traveled to Chapel Hill for the football program’s “Junior Day”.

The 6’1, 205-pound linebacker from Charlotte, NC, helped make Vance High School the first state title last December. Echols has been classified as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports and ESPN and is another building block for a completely revised defense under Mack Brown and Jay Bateman. After registering up to 6 players (depending on who you count) in the 2020 class, who play primarily as off-ball or on-ball linebackers according to Bateman’s scheme, the heels continue to place this position group on a high Priority. Echols’ current positions are listed below:

rivals: ILB, 3-Star, NR (national), # 12 (position), # 14 (state)

ESPN: ILB, 4-Star, # 146 (national), # 2 (position), # 9 (state)

247 Sport (in-house): ILB, 4-Star, # 160 (national), # 7 (position), # 11 (state)

247 Sport (Verbund): ILB, 4-star, # 210 (national, # 6 (position), # 13 (state)

As always, the rankings are fluid and it is still at the beginning of the 2021 ranking process, but at least all three services agree that they rate him as an insider linebacker. The bottom line is that at the beginning of this cycle, the UNC receives a high-profile commitment. He is also on the ESPN 300 list and is the first of its kind for the UNC in its class. The Heels signed six ESPN 300 recruits for 2020.

It was Echols as a second child 2018 defensive player of the year in the state of North Carolina. He investigated this with an excellent junior year There he collected 156 duels, 22 duels for loss, 14 sacks and forced seven fumbles. He was also called the MVP of his national championship game. Maybe most important. Echols can now challenge Storm Duck because he has the best name on the Tar Heel roster.

Echols chose the Tar Heels, despite having offers from Penn State, Virginia, Tennessee, and especially Clemson. It is the third oral commitment for 2021 and joins security athlete Dontavius ​​Nash and athlete / quarterback Caleb Hood. All three players are from North Carolina and continue Mack Brown’s efforts to banish the state’s elite talent. In the loaded junior class of the state, this is a strategy that will be particularly important in this cycle. We’ll see if this, along with Hood’s involvement earlier this week, has an early domino effect on the heels.