4 sources to help you dive deep into the passing air raid attack

The Air Raid held a cult following after Hal Mumme and Mike Leach threw Tim Couch out on the field in Lexington, KY and had 8,435 yards and 74 touchdowns in just over two seasons for the Wildcats. Since that time with the general public, Mumme has continued to be the subject of the book The Perfect Pass, to start his own online certification program, and now serves as a game call for the Dallas XFL Renegades.

During his time in the university ranks, he hired a young junior lawyer named Mike Leach. Leach continued to have one of the most impressive training trees in college football, after caring for Dana Holgorsen (Houston), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Sonny Dykes (SMU), Robert Anae (UVA OC), Bill Bedenbaugh (Oklahoma OC), Graham Harrell (USC OC), Mark Mangino, Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals), Josh Heupel (UCF), Jake Spavital (Texas State), Art Briles, Dino Babers (Syracuse), Sonny Cumbie (TCU), Tony Franklin (Middle Tennessee State OC), Phillip Montgomery (Tulsa) and Seth Littrell (north Texas).

Most of us remember Texas Tech’s upset victory over Texas in 2008 as the ball passed from Graham Harrell’s hand to Michael Crabtree to win 39-33 at Lubbock. Leach was later fired on TTU and resurfaced to Pullman as head coach of the Washington State Cougars. Since then, he has been hired as the head coach of the State of Mississippi and will bring with him his very pure style of air raid. Expect to see all the staples like “6”, Mesh, Y-Cross and Shallow down in Starkville.

So what can fans of Rhett Lashlee’s Canes expect? Well, he was looking for a wide air raid receiver trainer first and landed former Arizona State offensive coordinator Rob Likens. Likens has coached ASU, Kansas and Cal for the past several years and is a former passing games coordinator, as well as a quarterback and a receiver coach. Lashlee, who will work with the Miami QBs, has recruited a team of guys who understand the system and know how to make it work.

The Perfect Collar, S.C. Gwynne

The Perfect Pass is a book by S.C. Gwynne (he also wrote the fantastic book Empire of the Summer Moon) and details the journey of the inventor of Air Raid Hal Mumme. Mumme’s story travels the world of college and college football, from Texas to Iowa Wesleyan, through Valdosta State and Kentucky, while inventing and perfecting its Air Raid system.

Mumme has played with these groups and staff formations, but his theory of relativity is solid. The Air Raid preaches also using the 53 1⁄3 meters of horizontal space and every 100+ meters of vertical space. It doesn’t matter whether in Kentucky where Hal used 21 people due to the talent already on campus (the Wildcats were a racing team before Mumme’s arrival) or other stops that saw an approach of more than 11 people (one in reverse and one end tight) – the mesh staples, crossed and shallow remain consistent.

Gwynne not only follows Hal’s journey as a coach, but also the pattern and the way he has evolved, from racing games with blocking gaps to blocking areas to take advantage of tackling faster outside. It also examines screens, prints and the adjustment of vertical passes.

Essential smart football, Chris B. Brown

Chris B. Brown’s manifesto on the football program called The Essential Smart Football takes the reader in and around the innovations of schematic football. Brown describes the invention of 3-3-5, the Bud Foster 4-4 and how he had to adapt to propagation offenses, and Urban Meyer’s propagation option – but he also discusses two main topics for Canes fans in 2020.

Pages 21-29 of Essential focus on Mike Leach’s book Swing Your Sword, but also on the infamous Leach game “6”, which almost every offense has installed since Texas Tech’s upheaval on the Longhorns. You don’t get the same detail on 6 as in Pass or in other books, but you can get a nice introduction to Mike Leach’s baby.

Another section of Essential that focuses on Lashlee’s philosophy can be found on pages 121-128 where Brown discusses Gus Malzahn’s offense. No matter how long Lashlee has been working for Gus, and how strange their once close relationship had become, Rhett will always have Malzahn’s philosophy of outperforming guys at the point of attack in his playbook and in his mind.

Social media

Youtube

You can learn a little bit about the Air Raid offense just by watching YouTube. The beauty of the tech age we live in now is that you no longer have to go to a glass clinic to learn philosophy, the scheme or anything related to football. There are clinics held daily that include free online film and chalk chat sessions.

On YouTube, I would recommend Coach McKie. Coach McKie is a spreading expert, and his page is filled with clinics on individual games, passing concepts, use of tight ends, and even has older videos of guys like Mouse Davis talking about Run & Shoot (the predecessor of Air Raid).

Twitter

Coach Singleton (@ slade248) is a great Twitter reference on passing concepts and his “Plus with 4” system. He will serve as an offensive coordinator at Asheville High School in North Carolina in 2020.

There is also the Air Raid Drew Piscopo Aficionado (@DrewPiscopo). Drew is an avid Air Raid coach who has worked clinically with Hal Mummer and Mike Leach in the past.

Another great Raid source is Patrick Taylor (@ patrick_taylor4). Coach Taylor’s Open Grass Reads are mandatory reading material for anyone interested in learning about Air Raid’s philosophy of life and football.

The clinics

Of course, there are also more traditional clinics. In 2019, the Foothills Air Raid Clinic brought Hal Mumme to North Carolina. In 2020, another clinic will take place, this time in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with Hal, Drew, Patrick and many other Air Raid gurus, including the offensive coordinator of the UNC, Phil Longo.

Air raid certification

If you are really looking for a deep dive, there is always Hal Mumme Air Raid certification (click here). It’s $ 500 up front and $ 500 more at the back, but there is no one better to learn the scheme than Hal himself. Hal will take you on a learning journey through chalk discussions, film cuts and diagrams which includes a test and official certification.

The Wrap

Air Raid has taken all forms of life in the modern era of college and professional football. Each team performs Air Raid concepts from shallow to 6 and even mesh. The idea of ​​RPO was even an aspect that Mumme used in the 90s with Tim Couch against the defense of the Florida Gators.

Today, Air Raid coaches have adopted and adapted the system to meet their needs, from the way Dana manages football and goes out in diamond pistol formations, to Lincoln Riley in full Malzahn in 2019, and well sure Harrell at USC Los Angeles. While Leach may be the only one (and I guess Mumme is now in XFL too) with a purer form, even Leach has added concepts like Stick and 6 over the years.

If you’re looking for more information, of course, we’ve also had conversations about Air Raid on SOTU. I wrote about the concept in my pieces titled “What exactly is the propagation offense?” And “The art of calling plays as an offensive coordinator.” Oh and of course, the Leach quote videos are always good to laugh.

