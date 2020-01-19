As the Edmonton Oilers start their week off and the break for the stars, the Oilers’ 7-3 win makes the team feel pretty good in their current race. 6-1-1 in their last eight games, they are now in the playoffs and a few points from first place in the Pacific Division.

That said, the game against the Coyotes raised a number of questions that deserve to be asked. Is Connor McDavid treated fairly by the arbitrators? What happens with Josh Arichibald when Zack Kassian returns? Or, with Riley Sheahan in general? How good is Kailer Yamamoto and changing the Oilers’ need to grab a forward by the deadline? Finally, what is Edmonton doing about its goalkeepers?

McDavid gets caught by referees

The score was what it was and Arizona’s power play goal didn’t end up costing the Oilers, but the interference penalty call against Connor McDavid was a joke.

Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid (CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh)

It is one thing to make a call. This is another way to launch an appeal against McDavid, penalizing a player who is arguably the most beaten, held, slashed and hooked player in the NHL. McDavid rarely argues (even when he should often) and claimed that he already occupied the space in which the Coyotes player skated during the interference call. He was absolutely right.

In the NHL where the league wants to see goals, referees cannot make that kind of call and then drop every infraction committed against McDavid. Either that or McDavid has to start whining more because the squeaky wheel often gets fat.

What do the Oilers need to stay in the playoffs?

The Oilers got hot at the right time. Some will also suggest that the break is coming at a bad time. That said, the free time also gives management and coaching staff more room to talk about what this team needs to stay in the chase and what to add.

Edmonton Oilers defender Oscar Klefbom (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

One area the Oilers are unlikely to add is on the blue line. While Edmonton has no star (Oscar Klefbom is undervalued but not a star), their group does. Even better, internally, they have prospects coming and almost ready, if not ready now.

What the Oilers can do is try to take their first six places forward, but even that looks better in the world with Kailer Yamamoto coming in and being so efficient.

Yamamoto now has six points in eight games for Edmonton since his call and has helped give the Oilers a final second line. In other words, although the Oilers may be buyers, they will not feel the need to spend too much to acquire someone, because the one they acquire would be considered sauce above the mashed potatoes. Oilers.

What about Josh Archibald and Riley Sheahan?

It’s not just Yamamoto who lightened the shoulders of the GM. A special round of applause should be addressed to Josh Archibald who has admirably replaced Zack Kassian since his suspension. Given a shot on this front row, Archibald adjusted well and his speed alongside McDavid was noticeable.

What happens to Archibald when Kassian returns? Obviously, Archibald is a deep guy who adds intangibles, so he will revert to a third or fourth line role without argument, but has he shown that with the right teammates, he could be more what the Oilers asked him to do this season?

Not to be overlooked, what can the Riley Sheahan Oilers say? He scored a career high of four points and could have had five if he had received the call as a penalty shot which was simply called a trigger penalty. Isn’t he, perhaps, the best fourth-line player the Oilers have had in a very long time? Sheahan and Archibald, although split on separate lines, had seven points in Saturday’s game.

As Ken Holland searches for what to do by the end of this year, I hope he has discussions with the two players’ agents about a new deal. The Oilers should try to keep both.

What is Mike Smith’s temperature?

The situation of the Edmonton goalies keeps getting more and more interesting. This raises an interesting set of questions from Coach Tippett.

Mike Smith, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Mike Smith stopped 25 of 28 shots for his fifth straight win on Saturday and Koskinen hasn’t seen much daylight since Smith had an opportunity and really didn’t make it. There was a time when Koskinen was in this boat, but coach Dave Tippett occasionally tried to work with Smith in the rotation.

Does Koskinen Get The Same Treatment After The Star Break? We might hope so because the Edmonton goalies seem to be having some hot and cold action going on. Fortunately for the Oilers, the cold has not yet occurred where the two goalies were terrible at the same time.

Smith has been great. But it probably won’t stay very well the rest of the season. The Oilers don’t want to risk Koskinen getting too cold by sitting too long. In January, he will see very little action.

