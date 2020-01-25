4 Pakistani dramas that could have been instant successes - but not

Big budget production houses, renowned actors / actresses, great writers, good music – these are all the ingredients for a successful drama (or film). However, shows don’t always go as planned and cannot be successful without solid content. Here are some of the shows that were supposed to be great this year, but were broadcast with little attention.

Daasi (Hum TV)

Directed by Mohsin Talat, written by Misbah Nausheen and produced by Momina Duraid productions, “Daasi” is a show that arrived on the scene with a lot of buzz. Adeel Hussain’s first show since Mehreen Jabbar’s “Jackson Heights” was presented as a kind of return for him. Adding to that, his new coupling with Mawra Hocane and the inclusion of Furqan Qureshi, Faryal Mehmood, Hina Bayat and Adnan Jaffar, “Daasi” had written success everywhere. Unfortunately, after the first few episodes, due to an uneventful story and the irritating nature of Mawra Hocane, Sunehri, the series essentially fell flat on her face. After Sunehri Turns Aahil Into Police, The Whole Story Has Turned To The Worst And Right Now, Viewers Are Watching Aahil’s Love Story With Another Girl, Sunehri Treating Lustful Shahabuddin And Aaliyah Tortured By Adil. A show that has been described as a light-hearted little romance is just the opposite of that.

Mein Na Janoo (Hum TV)

Nehat (Affan Waheed) loves Saira (Sanam Jung). Saira loves Nehat. Kiran (Komal Aziz) loves Nehat. Nehat loves Saira. Zulqarnain (Zahid Ahmed) loves Saira. Saira loves Nehat. Saira marries Zulqarnain. Nehat is engaged to Kiran – but continues to pursue Saira. Saira loves Zulqarnain. Are you still confused? Well, it’s not even half. Complete with plotting, harassing, vicious female members of the family who run the household, “Mein Na Janoo” is a show that leaves viewers wondering “Why would someone of good sense sign this show?” With the exception of Zahid Ahmed, who gets a fantastic opportunity to act as a Zulqarnain, there is nothing of value or scope in this show. Rather, it dragged on with no logical end in sight. Is there anything good about this show? Sure. It’s entertaining in its absolutely absurd story, embodies garbage television. Sanam Jung, Affan Waheed, Zahid Ahmed, Komal Aziz, Waseem Abbas…. All of these actors are beyond shows like this.

Thoda Sa Haq (ARY)

Who are we supposed to be rooted for on this show? Hareem (Mashal Khan) is engaged to Zamin (Imran Abbas) and they have been in love since childhood. Zamin attends the wedding of his daughter Chacha, Seher (Ayeza Khan), and when her husband does not show up, he is forced to marry her. She settles in her house while her Chacha’s daughter and the two sneak in, lying about their relationship. What is Hareem’s fault in this scenario? Viewers are supposed to want Seher to get his “haq”, but really, his psycho Chachi is right when he says “Tum ne Hareem ke haq pe daaka maara hai”. When the love story and the male role are so disgusting, how does anyone really like this show?

Bewafa (FYR)

With the talented cast of Ali Rehman Khan (Ahaan), Ushna Shah (Shireen) and Naveen Waqar (Kinza), “Bewafa” should have been something extraordinary. Instead, it is yet another story of betrayal, a man taking a second wife and then mistreating his first wife. The story was unnecessarily stretched, focusing on the unnecessary misery suffered by Kinza. And honestly, we all think the same thing – given the amount of threats Shireen makes, why hasn’t Kinza even thought about keeping her phone recorded and playing the audio back to Arhaan later? Trace of escape. Right now, there is no more repetitive show than this one with Kinza slapped, kicked out and abused. This show absolutely does nothing but raise blood pressure every week.

These are the shows that have been a little disappointing this year. While shows like “Ruswai” and “Jo Tu Chahay” have the potential to be on the list, they still have positives, which makes them viewable. Which shows were the biggest disappointment for you?

.