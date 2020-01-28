4 Looks like exile to the moon

All pictures Getty

The Copenhagen Fashion Week in all its conceptual splendor begins, as always, with an artistic refutation of the concept that Hygge is Denmark’s most important cultural export. There was always a lack of humor in the trend pieces, which revolved around the tricky cliché of Danish cosiness toasted by the fireplace, but it was always of crucial importance to Copenhagen’s fashion pioneers. On Tuesday, designer Amina Saada showed bulbous, kawakubo-style cocoon dresses and an excellent hoodie with a quarter face (top) that looks like a great, formal look for the moon.

This woman is ready to be beamed to hell in a jumper by Jennifer Jonsson.

Merchant cosplay courtesy of Frederik Moller or the cyborg who takes over when your job is finally automated?

Working in space is more fun if you are Donald Ducking (mask included if someone is taking care of you!). Copenhagen Fashion Week is here all night, folks!