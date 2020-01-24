4 in custody after law enforcement ends in Davie - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) – Four people were detained after several law enforcement officers were led on a pursuit through the streets of Broward County.

The Hollywood Police cruisers were chasing a black Ford F-150 at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene in which a man waved his arms out of the rear window of the truck.

Other law enforcement agencies, including Davie Police, were involved in the persecution of a suspect allegedly found for serious clashes with a law enforcement officer.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, MPs were in a house in Hollywood to monitor a carjacking suspect from a Miami-Dade County case.

While arresting the suspect, MPs said the pickup had moved in and hit a silver undercover BSO minivan.

The van left the scene, and the persecution began at that point, the MPs said.

“When the van fled the Hollywood home, four people were inside,” said BSO spokesman Veda Coleman-Wright. “During the persecution, two of these people got out or were released or jumped, a man and a woman.”

A man wearing a blue shirt inside the truck once put a white bag in the back of the truck. It remains unclear what was in the bag.

He was later seen getting out of the vehicle and being detained in the middle of the street near 47th Avenue north of Sunrise Boulevard.

During the chase, one of the suspects, according to MPs, threw a heavy-duty rifle out the window.

The truck could then be seen avoiding slow traffic by driving on medium distances, and at one point it almost hit a pedestrian on a sidewalk.

An orange Nissan was also hit by the truck when the suspect tried to bypass him to avoid the officers.

The truck continued to drive into Sunrise and Plantation before the pursuit ended in a parking lot of a Wells Fargo company building near Orange Drive in Davie, when a black SUV hit the truck with a pit maneuver.

“I heard a crack and thought, ‘Oh my god! Maybe someone hit the dumpster or something, ” said witness Laurence Leavy, also known as “Marlins Man”. “I looked outside and saw two cars. I saw two black cars. “

Aerial views showed officers with weapons drawn around the vehicle when the driver and front passenger came out with their hands over their heads.

The suspects then lay on the ground before being handcuffed and put in police cruisers.

“He got out and faced down, waiting to be handcuffed,” said Leavy, “I saw that, and when they started handcuffing him, it looked like there was there was an argument. It looked like the first officer started hitting the guy in the head and then another guy came and just started beating him up. “

The building’s surveillance material showed what Leavy was describing, what officials were doing, and what appeared to be a BSO deputy.

“They knew it was over at that point, and they just gave up on themselves and tried to get down before it got worse,” said witness David Martin. “I don’t know if he resisted or not, but they needed a little muscle to get his arms behind his back.”

The conflict arose after investigators said words were exchanged between the driver and the authorities.

“When it comes to law enforcement and when they try to catch violent known criminals and there is some kind of resistance, violence is used, but as I said, this is being investigated,” said Coleman-Wright.

Officials found a handbag and other items in the pickup, which has since been towed from the parking lot.

BSO has launched an internal investigation into the arrest after the persecution ended.

The names of the four detainees have not yet been released.

It remains unclear which charges will be brought in this case.

