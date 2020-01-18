4 dead, 1 wounded in Utah shootout - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 18, 2020

January 18, 2020

(CNN) – Police said four people were shot dead in a residence in Grantsville, Utah on Friday evening.

A fifth person was also shot and is in the hospital. The alleged shooter is in custody.

Investigators are confident that there was only one shooter and there was no further danger to the community, Cpl said. Rhonda Fields with the Grantsville Police Department.

The fields could not immediately reveal the age or name of the victim or suspect. She would not say whether the people involved were related. Fields says they are still working to inform family members about the victims.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has expressed condolences to the families of the victims. “Our hearts are broken by the terrible news coming from Grantsville tonight,” he said. “We mourn the loss of innocent lives.”

Grantsville, a city of approximately 11,000 residents, is located approximately 56 km southwest of Salt Lake City in Tooele County.

