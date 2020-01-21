(Platings and pairings)

When the game day is just around the corner, it’s time to prepare for your party menu. For a healthier and more environmentally friendly option, I challenge you to prepare your snacks on game day exclusively vegetable and vegan this time.

You will be surprised how many delicious vegan appetizers you can prepare and what a huge success they will be at your party!

From baked buffalo tofu snacks and vegan chilli fries, to garlic parmesan ranch pretzels and 7-layer Mexican dip, you’ve come to the right place. You can just rest this time.

Here are 37 delicious vegan snacks that are perfect for the game day. Browse through them, pin your favorites and let’s throw the best game day party ever!

