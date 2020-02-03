36 Evacuated from China to France Show Virus Symptoms

Ain-En-Provence (France): Thirty-six people aboard an evacuation flight from China that landed in France on Sunday showed coronavirus symptoms, which killed more than 360 people, said health minister Agnes Buzyn.

A total of 254 people arrived in France from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the deadly virus was first discovered, on the second such flight.

“About 20 people who showed symptoms remained on the asphalt” at Istres airport in southern France to undergo further testing, Buzyn told journalists. They include French and non-European nationals.

Tests were conducted to determine if they had the coronavirus and the results will be announced on Monday, the health ministry told AFP.

Another 16 foreigners with symptoms were flown back to their respective countries.

The second evacuation flight transported people of 30 different nationalities, most Europeans. Sixty-five of the returnees were French.

According to military sources in Istres, a total of 124 non-French evacuees traveled quickly to their home country.

Nine Belgians and three of their partners, as well as 15 Dutch citizens and their two Chinese partners were isolated after a trip from Istres to a military airport near Brussels, according to the Belga news agency.

But 60 others from Mexico, Rwanda, Brazil and Georgia remained on French territory, Buzyn told reporters.

Some of the returnees will be quarantined for 14 days, while others may return to their home countries if they did not show any symptoms of the virus, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French broadcaster RTL.

The first planeload of evacuated people from China arrived on Friday and is in quarantine at a resort on the Mediterranean coast.

Two passengers from that flight were identified as possible cases of coronavirus, but tests on those returned negative.

Le Drian praised the ‘remarkable’ cooperation of the Chinese authorities, which allowed all French citizens who wanted to return home to do so.

The health minister assured that the arrival of more people from Wuhan did not present an additional risk of infection of the virus.

France and its fellow G7 countries will discuss a joint response to the coronavirus epidemic, said the German health minister on Sunday.

To date, only six cases of coronavirus have been detected in France.

