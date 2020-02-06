33,000 grants: Buhari hosts NYSC members, thanks to Yakubu Gowon

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, which must be maintained because it gives Nigerian youth a better understanding of the country.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, for DAILY POST in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari was called to host some corps members who thanked him and General Yakubu Gowon was praised for the initiative.

“People come from far and wide. Some of Victoria Island in Lagos weren’t even in Ikeja. You are now in Daura and other parts of the country. Whenever I go to my city, I report to the members. some of them from Lagos, some from Port Harcourt, ”he said.

“Whenever I meet General Gowon to this day, I thank him for initiating the NYSC. It’s nationalist and patriotic thinking that has led to the development of the system, ”he added

Four nationwide members came to convey their “deepest thanks” to the President for the recent increase in their monthly allowances from N 19,800 to N 33,000.

According to them, “Implementation in January, when we least expected it, brought tears of joy to us because we had doubts about the promises we made earlier.”

“You have shown that you are a loving and caring father who is committed to the well-being of his children,” they added.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to do their best throughout the program.

“The increase is a wake-up call to us to show more commitment to the affairs of our homeland. We are important stakeholders in our common determination to build a successful and united Nigeria. The future is ours. “

NYSC members were led into the State House by the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Director General of the System, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shehu.