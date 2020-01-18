300 UCC student arrested by police for camping free SHS girl for 5 days

A level 300 student from the University of Cape Coast is currently in the hands of the Ghana police after being arrested for camping a SHS student for five (5) days.

The suspect identified as Simeon Cephas Andoh Dadzie, 22, is a 300-level university student and his victim, whose name has not been released, is an 18-year-old student from Sekondi Methodist High School.

According to sources, the two meet on Facebook social networks before Cephas attracts the girl to his hostel.

Reports indicate that a group of angry youth who had development leads read the two individuals’ Facebook conversations and concluded that the girl may be with the suspect.

They visited Cape Coast University and the hostel in particular. After meeting Cephas, the group said it had no knowledge of the girl or her whereabouts.

The angry group went ahead to do a thorough search and found the girl in the bathroom.

In their own words: “We moved from Sekondi to Cape Coast on Wednesday morning around 11 am at the UCC campus where, when we arrived, we were assisted by a former university student at the suspect’s hostel” .

“During our search of the bedroom, we found the girl in the bathroom and quickly arrested the guy and took him to Sekondi and turned him over to the police,” added the group.

The victim is said to have become very pale and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have not yet provided the public with the real reason why he kidnapped the girl, but there are rumors that it was for a romantic adventure.