30 years later, NASA gives a makeover to the historic ‘Pale Blue Dot’ image of Voyager 1

To commemorate 30 years of the important moment, Kevin Gill, an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, digitally restored the image using an image processor.

(Credit: Twitter / Space.com)

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft took one of the most epic photos ever made in planetary history on February 14, 1990. The moment when the Earth appeared to be suspended in the sun’s rays became known as “Pale Blue Dot.” On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the recording, NASA gave the photo a makeover.

To commemorate 30 years of the important moment, Kevin Gill, an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, re-wrote the image digitally using an image processing processor, NASA wrote on his website.

Candy Hansen and William Kosmann, who helped plan the original, provided input in the course of image processing, Space.com reported.

Speaking of the original photo, the Earth was perceived as a tiny speck in a bright belt that was the effect of the sun’s rays hitting the spaceship. It was a collection of photos that were made with filters in three different colors. That’s why they called it “Pale Blue Dot.”

Scientist Carl Sagan led a campaign to encourage NASA for Voyager 1 to turn around and derive a shot from where the planet’s story began.

According to NASA, about 34 minutes after the launch of the NASA mission, the spacecraft turned off the camera so that the probe could save energy. Voyager 1 broke a total of 60 images with five extra planets and the sun when the image sequence was underway. NASA has designated the 60 image series as “The Family Portrait of the Solar System.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.