30 years after the mass exodus, the Kashmir Pandits pledge to return home

To mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the valley, community members used social media to post videos of themselves by recounting the film’s “Hum Aayenge Apne Watan” dialogue. come from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, “Shikara”, with the hope that they will one day return to their homeland.

On January 19, 1990, lakhs of Kashmiri pandits were forced to leave their homes in the valley following a genocide campaign launched by the terrorists.

Theater actor Chandan Sadhu participated in the campaign and said that the Kashmiri pandits have shown “unimaginable resilience” and hope to return to the valley soon.

“As the Kashmiri Pandits end 30 years of exile this weekend, let our cry for justice be finally noticed. We have shown an unimaginable resilience, and today we decide to go home. Friends from Kashmir pandit: please record this video statement and put it with # HumWapasAayenge, “Sadhu tweeted.

