30 percent of consumers own a Switch Lite as a second system

The Switch Lite launched a little more than half a year ago for a lot of positive fanfare from consumers. The smaller, portable-only version of the Switch saves on some features of the flagship console, but that results in a significant $ 100 reduction. This price difference is what led to a steady acceptance rate and during the Q&A session during the January 2020 Investor’s Briefing of Nintendo, the president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawa, confirmed how the installation base was distributed.

According to Furukawa, around 30% of the Lite units are really additional systems that belong to previous Switch customers. Another statistic mentioned is that women are the vast majority of people who decide to buy a Lite as their very first Switch, although a specific number was not given.

Furukawa also mentioned that Nintendo is looking for ways to specifically increase the demand for Switch Lite. Nintendo is currently looking for those methods.

We know that Lite itself sold more than 5 million units worldwide at the end of last year. The small system has got off to a good start and adds value to the entire Switch platform.