30 dead, including pregnant woman and baby, in a militant attack in Nigeria

At least 30 people, including a pregnant woman and baby, are dead after suspected Boko Haram militants set fire to sleeping travelers in Borno, Nigeria, the governor’s spokesman said.

The attacks occurred in the village of Auno, around 20 kilometers from the capital Maiduguri, on Sunday evening at around 10 p.m. This was announced by the media assistant to the Borno state governor, Isa Gusau, CNN.

They burned 18 vehicles, including trucks loaded with groceries and other goods to be brought to the city’s markets the next day, Gusau told CNN.

Pictures of the scene of the accident showed charred bodies next to burned vehicles.

Resident Shehu Tanko told CNN that the bodies of a pregnant woman and her baby were among those recovered from the slaughter. The news of the attack was released after the governor of Borno visited the area on Monday afternoon.

“They burn everywhere. The fire was still on this morning. We are still looking for a lot of people around here, ”said Tanko.

The news of the attack was released after the governor of Borno visited the area on Monday afternoon.

No one was responsible for the attack, but Boko Haram militants have waged war in the region for decades – burning villages, attacking military checkpoints and kidnapping residents – claiming repeatedly that the government has defeated them.

The Boko Haram uprising has displaced tens of thousands of residents, and 112 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by the group’s militants in 2014 are still missing.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari told the African Union Security Council in Addis Ababa on Monday that his government was working to ensure the release of all children and citizens held by terrorists.

“For this reason, the Nigerian government has condemned the terrible activities of terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the so-called Islamic State and is fighting them head-on,” said a statement by Buhari.