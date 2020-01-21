National-World

WEST ALLIS, WI (WDJT) – Three women face prostitution charges following the closure of a West Allis massage parlor.

According to a criminal complaint, Xiaoye Wan, Li Wang and Qiuying Zhao are all facing charges.

West Allis police said the “Asian massage” near 92nd Greenfield has been closed.

According to court documents, undercover agents went to the scene and requested massages. During the visits, the accused touched or offered to touch the police’s genitals and asked for money.

The salon director told authorities that nothing illegal was happening there.

If convicted, Zhao and Wan face up to nine months in prison. Wang, the company’s director, faces more than six years in prison.

