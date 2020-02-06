3 passengers dead while 157 others were injured in a plane crash at the Turkish airport

Airport officials at Sabiha Gökçen Airport were in a state of shock when a Pergasus plane with 171 rough passengers landed and split into three, killing three people

On Wednesday Pegasus Airlines flew PC 2193 from the Turkish western province of Izmir with 171 passengers and 6 crew members to Sabiha Gökçen. When the plane reached the runway, it slipped from the runaway, broke the tire lever, and crashed to the ground, dividing the plane into three parts.

The airline has confirmed the death of 3 people. 157 people had previously been confirmed injured, meaning almost no one was left unscathed on board the flight.

The statement states that injured passengers are treated in the hospital. The airline said it “participates in the deepest suffering of all people affected by this tragic accident.”

According to insider, Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan, the accident was due to a “hard landing”.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport was closed after the crash and all other flights will be diverted to the main Istanbul airport.