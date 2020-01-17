3 others in connection with neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men associated with a violent white supremacist group called The Base have been accused of conspiring to kill members of a militant anti-fascist group, Georgia police said on Friday one day after three other members arrested in Maryland and Delaware for federal charges.

The base, a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis operating as a paramilitary organization, has declared war on minorities in the United States and abroad, according to the FBI. Unlike other extremist groups, it is not about spreading propaganda, but about bringing highly qualified members together to train them for acts of violence.

According to experts tracking extremist groups, organizers are recruiting online other white supremacists – especially veterans who are looking for them because of their military training – in encrypted chat rooms and training members in military-style camps in the forest.

The group, which has the motto “learn, train, fight”, brings together white supremacists with different ideologies.

The arrests show increased focus on the group of law enforcement officers who fear that the Supremacists may go beyond the conspiracy of violence, a threat that is becoming more pressing before a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia on Monday.

After three members were arrested in Maryland and Delaware on Thursday for federal crimes, the focus will shift to The Base. A lawsuit included details of how some of the men built an assault rifle from parts, bought thousands of rounds of ammunition, and traded in vests that could wear body armor. According to a police officer who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation, they were planning to attend the Pro-Gun rally in Richmond.

The arrests only compounded growing fears that Monday’s rally could quickly turn into violence. Thousands of protesters plan to settle in Virginia’s capital and repeat the white nationalist rally of 2017 when a man drove his car against demonstrators in Charlottesville. Killing of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed an order to ban weapons from the Capitol compound on Monday. However, pro-gun groups have appealed to lift the ban.

“These extremists will try to bind themselves to these events to take advantage of these strong feelings and attract new recruits,” said Oren Segal, vice president of the Center on Extremism of the Anti-Defamation League.

In encrypted chat rooms, grassroots members spoke about violence against blacks and Jews, ways to make improvised explosive devices, and their desire to create a white “ethno-state,” as the FBI said in court records.

On Friday, police in Georgia confirmed that three other men related to The Base had been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and involvement in a criminal street gang. Authorities said the men had planned to kill a couple who were anti-fascist demonstrators – part of the Antifa movement – and believed that killing the couple would send a message to The Base’s enemies.

The arrests were made after a covert FBI agent broke into the group and took part in target practice in the mountains of northern Georgia. This resulted in a police statement from the AP. The exercises were carried out in preparation for what they believed to be an impending collapse of the United States and the ensuing racial war. At the end of the firearm training, the Georgian men wore tactical equipment and balaclavas while posing for photos with the undercover agent. The photos were later used in the group’s propaganda, the affidavit says.

The men were identified as Luke Austin Lane, Michael Helterbrand and Jacob Kaderli. The three remained in custody and it was not immediately clear whether they had lawyers who could comment on the allegations.

Lane, Kaderli and the undercover agent drove to the couple’s house in Bartow County to investigate, according to an affidavit. After checking out the property and the surrounding area, Lane suggested using a sledgehammer to break the door and then killing her with revolvers, the affidavit said. Kaderli suggested that the house be burned down after the murders, it is said.

While other extremist groups focus on bringing people together to produce propaganda and make a name for a particular ideology, The Base focuses on acting, the experts say. They are interested in training their members in the use of firearms and explosives.

“Having such a wide tent is incredibly dangerous,” said Joshua Fisher-Birch, a researcher on the Anti-Extremism Project, a political group to combat online extremist ideologies.

Base members also believe in an extreme form of survival and preparation by offering real-life training for survivors to resist the “extinction” of the Caucasian race, the FBI said.

“I think what makes The Base special is that it’s very obvious that it picks up accelerating ideas. This concept that the collapse of society is not only imminent, but that it must play a role in promoting it – so that we can wage a racial war in this country, ”said Segal.

“There are many groups that are active online and have a local presence, but it is the subculture that embraces the base so lively,” he said. “It’s so hateful that it will attract a certain type of extremist looking for action.”

A New Jersey man who the authorities claim to be a recruiter for The Base was arrested by the FBI in November after allegedly using the group to find other neo-Nazis to destroy synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin. The authorities said the group’s plan to destroy synagogues with anti-Semitic graffiti and break windows was part of the so-called “Operation Kristallnacht”, an incident in 1938 when Nazis set fire to synagogues in Germany, destroyed Jewish houses and businesses, and in nearby killed 100 people.

The man, Richard Tobin, 18, had also discussed carrying out a suicide attack and said he had saved manuals on how to carry out an attack and filled the back of a truck with barrels filled with explosives, similar to the fatal Oklahoma bombing City 168 people in 1995.

Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

