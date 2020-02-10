3 Nigerian soldiers sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing their colleague

The general court martial sentenced three of his officers to ten years in prison after they were found guilty of manslaughter at the Abuja Army headquarters.

According to online reports, one was acquitted while the others, Akeem Oseni and Ogbemudia Osawe (both majors) and Nuhu Dogary (second lieutenant), were found guilty of torturing Collins Benjamin, a lance corporal. The crime committed must be punished with life imprisonment in accordance with Section 105 of the Bundeswehr Act 2004.

READ ALSO: The 7 Ejisuman SHS Girls In Viral Video Sacked

Thesitenews.com reports that the deceased was ordered to roll forward on a soccer ball, which resulted in him being killed.

READ ALSO: Daddy buys brand new, slim Mercedes Benz for her daughter; Says he doesn’t want her to use Uber again

Oseni is said to be currently on the run after asking permission to use the toilet. The two leftists (Dogary and Osawe) are taken into police custody