3 dead US fire-fighting bombers saved from Australian forest - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – The bodies of three flying firefighters from the United States and the water bomber’s cockpit dictation device, which killed them in the fight against the unprecedented forest fire crisis in Australia, were saved on Saturday when their bereaved families in Sydney arrived.

Ian McBeth of Great Falls, Montana, Paul Clyde Hudson of Buckeye, Arizona, and Rick A. DeMorgan of Navarra, Florida, died when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed on Thursday after taking a fire retardant out of control had flown to the northeast of the city of Cooma in the southern state of New South Wales.

The device, which records the last two hours of the cockpit conversation, as well as the bodies were taken out of a still active fire zone on Saturday, said police and crash investigators.

“It records the conversations of the pilot, the copilot and the flight engineer in the cockpit. All audible alarms or warnings are also recorded, ”crash investigator Greg Hood told reporters.

The aircraft was not equipped with a flight data recorder, which is mandatory for commercial aircraft.

Relatives of the Americans who arrived on Saturday are given the opportunity to visit the crash site on the slope.

Crash investigators have yet to explain why the four-propeller plane crashed in a fireball with additives under turbulent conditions shortly after releasing its water charge. The aircraft was contracted by Canadian Coulson Aviation, which sends executives to Sydney.

Forest fires have killed at least 33 people in Australia since September, destroyed more than 3,000 houses and destroyed more than 10.6 million hectares. It is an area larger than the state of Kentucky.

