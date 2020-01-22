3 car drivers kill a biker and injure friends for a small problem; 1 inmate

Thane: A biker lost his life and his two friends were injured in an attack by three car drivers on a small problem in Dombivli on Monday evening. One of the accused was arrested on Tuesday, police.

Police said the deceased, Pratik Gawade, 20, and his friends Nilesh Bhune, 25, and Bali Jaiswal, 24, who were injured, are all residents of the village of Dawadi in Dombivli.

The arrested accused was identified as Ramesh Godharan, 30, and the fugitives are Chandraya Jamadar, 25, and Ravi Lanade, 27, all residents of Aagade village in Dombivli.

Speaking to FPJ, the chief inspector of the Ramnagar SP police station Ahir said: “On Monday evening, Pratik, with his two friends, went to Dawadi naka in Dombivli for entertainment.

Driver Chandraya was in his car, waiting for passengers at the naka stand. The trio told him to park their car somewhere else because they wanted to sit there. “

“An argument ensued, which became hot. Then Chandraya informed his car owner Ramesh. Ramesh then called Bali and asked him to come to Shelar naka, ”added Ahir.

Bali and two others have reached the place. Chandraya, his friend Ravi and the owner of the Rakesh car were waiting for them. The argument quickly turned into an argument.

In a fit of rage, Chandraya stabbed Pratik Gawade in his chest and other parts of the body with a knife, and others attacked Nilesh who was injured in the face and Bali Jaiswal was injured in the chest.

Gawade died on the spot as he also suffered serious wrist injuries. The accused fled. Residents took the two injured to Shatri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where they are undergoing treatment.

One case was registered against the fleeing accused under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. “We have assembled a team and are looking for the other two defendants. We hope to stop them soon, ”added Ahir.

