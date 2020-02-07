3-capital system: process has already begun, says AP minister; Slams TDP for hurting the interests of the state

Amaravati: A senior minister in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet announced on Friday that the ‘decentralization’ process has already begun, amid speculation that the government will relocate its (administrative) operations to the port city of Visakhapatnam after Telugu New Year’s Day ‘Ugadi’ on 25 March.

The buzz of the state secretariat is that the ministries will be relocated to Visakhapatnam by the first week of April.

The government has issued orders to move the offices of the Vigilance Commissioner and Commissionerate of Enquiries to Kurnool “for administrative reasons”. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition against the relocation of the government.

During a press conference at the secretariat here, the municipal minister of Botsa Satyanarayana said that the government is continuing with decentralization (of the administration) in accordance with the law, implying that the move to have three capitals for the state was imminent.

“The decentralization process began when the government adopted a resolution in the assembly (last month). We will follow the constitution and the law as we implement the process and respect the court’s directions,” the minister said.

Emphasizing that decentralization was the “government policy,” the minister said they would continue with the plan to have the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool.

Asked whether the legislative process, which got stuck in the Legislative Council, on decentralization would be continued or abolished, he said that “it will get its time”.

On another question about how long the process could take and whether there were specific timelines, Botsa said he had no relevant information to hand.

The minister denied that government officials were against the decentralization plan. “They are all happy. We have not received any complaints or objections from them so far,” said Botsa.

He lashed out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) opposition, led by former Prime Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, for “spreading lies,” even in parliament, that information technology companies were forced to leave Millennium Tower-A in Visakhapatnam to government buildings to accommodate.

“No IT company has been asked to relocate. By making such misleading statements, the TDP only hurts the interests of states,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.