3 burning questions before playing with Canadiens

There are a few questions to ask before the Boston Bruins’ duel with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

After a 3-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, there is no doubt that the Boston Bruins will try to return to winning ways.

On top of that, the Canadians are coming to the city, and although the rivalry is no longer as hot as it used to be, both sides will continue to try unconditionally to exercise their rights.

What version of the Canadians do we get?

Will the Boston Bruins compete against the same Montreal Canadiens that they defeated 1-8 at the end of November, or will it be the team that we reduced to 5-4 earlier this month?

You have to imagine that the Canadians still hold the least hope of getting into the play-offs this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are just five points ahead of them and occupy third place in the Atlantic Division. Unfortunately, at 58, they played most of the division’s games in Montreal. So it’s a tough fight.

However, there is still a possibility that you will have to imagine that it is an overworked Canadian team arriving in the city. They want victory, and not just because of the decades of rivalry between us and them.

Can David Pastrnak return to his gate?

David Pastrnak loved to play against the Montreal Canadiens for the last time. In the 8: 1 result, he scored 4 goals. In fact, he has scored 5 goals in the three matches between these two teams this season and throughout his NHL career it always seemed fun to play against Montreal, with 11 goals and 7 assists in 18 matches with the Canadiens.

If there’s one game that David Pastrnak can shake off his recent shot on goal and chase Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews again, it’s this.

Indeed, if he can break his break-in and score, you’d put good money in the Boston Bruins who get away with the result. If he scores, we usually win!

Will Tuukka Rask shake Red Wings’ result?

The result of Red Wings was a story of two goalkeepers. Unfortunately for the Boston Bruins, Tuukka Rask was online for the second time in less than 24 hours, while Jonathan Bernier was upside down and only took one in 40 shots.

Given that there are a couple of days between this and this game, you have to imagine that we will see a rested and relaxed Tuukka Rask as opposed to the one that seemed a bit confused on Sunday.

The game in Montreal is always a goalkeeper story, especially since Carey Price often plays at the other end of the ice.

If the Boston Bruins want to get a good result, they need Rask for his game. The Canadians have proven at the weekend that they are not unlucky with a win over Toronto and will try to continue this momentum.

Earning the two points is crucial for both teams. The Boston Bruins want to keep the gap to Tampa Bay in second place, while Montreal urgently needs points for the play-offs.

Whatever happens, we’re sure to have a great hockey game between two of the league’s most famous franchises this Wednesday night.