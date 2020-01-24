3 back from China, Hong Kong, quarantined for coronavirus

Mumbai: Three of the seven travelers returning from China and Hong Kong were quarantined at the Kasturba Civil Hospital for showing symptoms of the common cold. According to health officials, blood samples from these three patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing and reports will be available within the next 48 hours.

A 61-year-old man who returned from Hong Kong was transported to Kasturba on Friday after showing symptoms of a mild cough and cold. The day before, six travelers returned from China underwent a thermal examination at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and two of them were immediately sent to Kasturba for further treatment for similar symptoms.

This follows the epidemic of coronavirus in China. Dr. Padmaja Keskar, public health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that he had set up an isolation service for the diagnosis and treatment of people suspected of having the viral infection. The BMC also asked all private doctors to alert them if they observe symptoms of coronavirus in anyone who has returned from China.

“Besides the cold and fatigue, the patients have no other symptoms of the virus. But as a precaution, we kept them under observation. Their blood samples were sent to the VIN for examination. The patient returning from Hong Kong will be discharged because the virus had not arrived. However, the other two will be under observation for the next two days, “said Dr. Keskar.

According to the state’s public health department, as many as 1,789 passengers have undergone thermal screening at the airport here for the coronavirus since January 19. In addition to Kasturba Hospital, quarantine facilities have also been provided to Naidu Hospital in Pune.

Dr Pradeep Awate, surveillance officer, State Department of Health, said cases of coronavirus have been detected mainly in China and some cases have been discovered in other countries, including South Korea, in Japan, Thailand and the United States.

“During the screening at Mumbai airport, six passengers – three from Pune and four from Mumbai – underwent an additional medical examination. Four of them turned out to be fine. As a precaution, three other people with minor colds and coughs were admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and are being monitored, “he said.

Four others from Maharashtra, who returned from Wuhan, were kept under observation. “Of these four, three are from Pune. They have no symptoms, but since they have visited Wuhan City, we regularly follow up with them on the phone to check if they develop symptoms, “said Dr. Archana Patil, Additional Director of Health Services, State Family. Welfare Bureau.

Authorities have said that over the next 28 days, they will follow up on everyone who has returned from one of the countries where the coronavirus epidemic has occurred to check if the reverser has developed symptoms.

Dr. Rahul Tambe, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital, said unconfirmed reports from scientific studies suggest that the virus responsible for the infection matches the samples taken from snakes. “The results of these tests raise the possibility that snakes may be the source of infection for the coronavirus. However, given the emerging stage of these studies, further detailed studies are needed to shed more light on the source of the infection and for the future development of remedies and vaccinations, “he said.

Infectious disease expert Dr Om Srivastava said that the corona virus was not, but to be on the safe side, they were quarantined because the symptoms of the corona virus are similar to the flu virus which cannot not be differentiated because it includes fever, cough and shortness of breath. “For those with weakened immune systems, the elderly and the very young, there is a chance that the virus can cause lower and much more serious respiratory disease like pneumonia or bronchitis. If someone with all of these symptoms should see a doctor instead of treating themselves, ”he said.

Suresh Kakani, another municipal company, BMC, said it had asked doctors to screen passengers from China and Hong Kong. “We made four separate rooms with extra beds at the hospital in Kasturba and gave strict instructions to the doctors for the use of masks, gloves and other equipment to prevent them from being infected” , did he declare.

BMC also called on citizens to say they have fever, colds, coughs and body aches, that they should go to the nearest doctor and that if the problem persists, they should go to the hospital in Kasturba, he added.

