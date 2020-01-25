KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities investigate after a man was found dead in front of an apartment complex in KC on Thursday evening.

The man’s body was found on 7600 block on Monroe Ave. After a shootout that took place shortly after 6 p.m.

The man who was found dead in front of a house was identified as 22-year-old Andre Tolan.

A woman was injured by broken glass and treated for minor injuries.

Detectives spoke to witnesses and crime scene technicians processed the crime scene.

Three suspects were detained in connection with this murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD homicide team at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

