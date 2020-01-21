3.8 magnitude earthquake reported near line TN-KY-VA

FINCASTLE, Tennessee (WJHL) – A 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred near the Tennessee-Kentucky line on Monday afternoon.

According to the USGS, this occurred at 2:12 p.m. near the communities of Fincastle, Powell Valley and Speedwell in Campbell County, about 32 miles north of Knoxville.

Hundreds of people in the Knoxville area reported feeling the earthquake at the USGS.

The USGS says it happened about 22 miles underground.

The earthquake that occurred on Monday January 20 was felt as far as SWVA.

