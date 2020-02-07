2nd winter fair to beat the winter blues this weekend

If you want to escape winter, you can get a taste of summer this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds.

The winter fair is the second year in a row in the Expo Center. Last year 25,000 people managed to attend the event.

It’s almost time for the winter fair !!! There are many new things to see this year, including rides, food and music !! Visit @SPECNewsCNY to see how the weather can affect participation. The doors open at 2pm today! Drive carefully! pic.twitter.com/ugWNOdOYvm

– Jessica Houghtaling (@JessicaHNews) February 7, 2020

If you came out last year, you will notice many new things this year.

There are 16 rides with two new ferris wheels and one revenge ride.

An expanded music program with other live bands is also in the works. Country Swagg ends on Sunday.

Of course there is a lot of new food. At the request of trade fair visitors, the baked potato is now available at the winter fair. The food sector is larger this year and fulfills another fair goer wish.

All of this is a great way to fight the winter blues.

The crews work twice to clear the way for the Winter Fairgoers! Workers say the weather will make things slower than expected, but they hope the kids from school will take the day off. More on @SPECNewsCNY at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/drGoAMSI6I

– Jessica Houghtaling (@JessicaHNews) February 7, 2020

The fun is rounded off with a 20-minute fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.

Adult admission is $ 7, and if you go online you can still give them $ 5.

The winter fair takes place on Friday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.