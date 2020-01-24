2nd person dies of flu in Kansas City | news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A second person died of flu this Kansas City flu season.

The health department said the person was in his fifties and had underlying health conditions.

The first person to die of flu in KC was in the sixties and also had health concerns. This person died in December.

“People with underlying conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or a weakened immune system must recognize that they are at high risk and can develop dangerous complications from influenza,” said Tiffany Wilkinson, head of communicable disease prevention and public health prevention. We encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine not only to protect the individual but also to protect the weaker. “

Adults over the age of 65, those at risk of stroke, pregnant women and small children are also considered risk groups.

The Kansas City, Missouri Vaccination Clinic, 2400 Troost Ave. offers walk-in flu shots during regular office hours. These hours are:

From 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and more from KCTV5 news.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.