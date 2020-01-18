2D Metroid and a traditional Paper Mario will be released in 2020

Ahh, the land of rumors where everything can be true and every uncle works at Nintendo. That being said, there are established video game news leaks with a strong track record, and Sabi on Twitter is one of the most reliable leaks for Nintendo news. And Sabi has just dropped a bomb to end this Friday night, claiming that a new 2D Metroid and Paper Mario that “go back to what it was” will both be released for Nintendo Switch in 2020. The 2D Metroid is said to be related to Metroid Fusion, Sabi believes it is a sequel.

After looking at it a bit, I find it reliable enough to complete the Paper Mario and Metroid (not Prime 4) mentions for 2020. I will tweet the details I return based on my conversations.

Paper Mario returned to what it was in 2020

The 2D Metroid game actually seems to be related to Fusion and also sounds like it was planned for this year.

The person I know is legitimate. I think it’s a sequel.

When these rumors show up, Nintendo fans will be explosively happy across a broad range. Fans have been desperately begging for a traditional Paper Mario RPG for over a decade, as more experimental titles like Sticker Star have received a lukewarm welcome. A return to the basics could be to revive the series, especially now that Mario & Luigi could very well be dead. Incidentally, it was found that another developer, Zippo, mentioned a Paper Mario in development, which is also a “return to form”.

Meanwhile, Metroid Prime 4 may appear to be years away, and a new 2D Metroid related to Metroid Fusion could really cause itching. Personally, I loved Metroid: Samus Returns on Nintendo 3DS, and I would be more than happy to play a brand new franchise title that dares to remix some mechanics the way the game did.

What do you think about these rumors? Are they too good to be true or do you want to believe? I am the latter in this case! I love a good deception.

