28th Pan-African Film and Art Festival

HOLLYWOOD, California – Walking along Hollywood Boulevard and seeing the names of so many famous people is something tourists from all over the world travel to experience.

For Derrick Perry, the boulevard was where he went when he was homesick and wanted a human connection after moving from New York to Los Angeles.

“When I first moved here from New York, one of the things I had to adapt to was not a lot of pedestrian traffic, not a lot of people on the street. And one of the things I used to do was go to Hollywood Boulevard and just walk around to be with a lot of other people and get that feeling, ”said Perry.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT STORIES:

Eventually, Hollywood Boulevard became his source of inspiration for realizing his dream of becoming a film writer and director.

“And during those long walks I thought and watched, and I distilled many of these ideas and things that I saw into a script that is a Pink opaquePerry said.

Perry has just finished his first feature film about love, family hardships and life in Los Angeles.

The story is about Travis Wolfe, who lives in a very different world. He roams the streets of Hollywood and struggles to complete his documentary film school project before he can graduate and begin the next phase of life. After reconnecting with his estranged uncle Robin, an experienced television producer on the wrong side of his career, Travis tries to solve the secret of his father’s suicide. A glimmer of hope is offered by his relationship with Kristen, a streetwise girl from Koreatown with big dreams of her own. As tension builds up with her older brother Bobby and family secrets test his newly made connection with Robin, Travis tries to hold everything together long enough to find out his future and past.

“Even though we’re in Hollywood, we didn’t have a Hollywood-sized budget for this film. So a lot of friends came together. You wanted to make this possible, you know, you wanted to make a great film and share it with the world, ”said Perry.

Perry meets with lead actor Elijah to discuss plans for the film’s premiere at the Pan-African Film and Art Festival.

“We found out that we were selected for the Pan-African Film Festival. I mean we loved it. It is one of the largest black film festivals in the country. You watch a lot of great films. It was just an incredible feeling to have the chance to attend, ”said Perry.

This year, more than 150 films by and about people of African origin from all over the world will be shown at PAFF.

Elijah says: “What could be nicer than being part of a film festival where people are celebrated with color? So I’m super excited. I can’t wait to see what everyone thinks. I mean, this is for people, you know? “

Perry and Elijah enter a gift shop on Hollywood Boulevard. The shelves of the Oscar trophies draw their attention and Elijah grabs one.

Perry says: “And the Oscar goes to …”

Elijah laughs and replies, “I want to thank Mama and Derrick Perry!”

Back on the sidewalk, Perry takes out his cell phone to show Elijah the last trailer. They both look surprised at how good it looks. But they are both excited and eager to share their work with the world.

The Pan-African Film and Art Festival will be held at CINEMARK 15 BHC, 4020 Marlton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008, February 11-23. More information about the festival and ticket orders can be found here.

Pink opaque will play at PAFF on February 17th and 18th. For more information about the film, visit the website here.