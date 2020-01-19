2,838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis have obtained Indian citizenship in the past 6 years, according to Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister further declared: “It was also during the same period in 2016 that Adnan Sami obtained Indian nationality, this is an example.

Giving citizenship to Taslima Nasreen is another example. “Sitharaman added that people from East Pakistan were staying in various camps across the country.

“They are still there and it has been 50 to 60 years now. If you visit these camps, your heart will cry. The situation is the same for the Sri Lankan refugees who continue to live in camps. They do not have access to basic facilities, “she said.

Stating that the government is not withdrawing citizenship from anyone, the head of the BJP said: “This citizenship (amendment) law is an attempt to give people a better life.

“The National Population Register (NPR) will be updated every 10 years and is not involved in the National Citizen Registry (NRC). Some are involved in making false allegations and unleashing people unnecessarily without no basis, “she added.

.