Police were called to Mount Pleasant Lane, Clapton, just before 11.30 p.m. Friday (Google)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in East London.

Police were called after reports of a riot on Mount Pleasant Lane, Clapton, just before 11.30 p. M.

Officers found the victim with stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, Metropolitan Police said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at a police station in North London.

A post mortem exam will be scheduled in due course.

A spokesman for the Met said: investigaciones Investigations are underway to confirm the identity of the deceased and notify his relatives.

‘Homicide detectives of the Met Crime Specialist Command are investigating.

“At this stage, no one else is sought in relation to this incident.”