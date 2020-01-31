27 celebrities born with very different names, from Whoopi Goldberg to Tom Cruise

It is not uncommon for celebrities to change their name on the way to fame – so much so that fans are usually unaware that their favorite artists used to go by a different name.

Some have chosen to make the change official by legally adopting a new name, while others are simply following their chosen aliases.

Bob Dylan, for example, was born Robert Zimmerman, but changed his name legally in 1962.

Portia de Rossi was once known as Amanda Lee Rogers, but like Dylan, she changed it legally, in her case at the age of 15.

Rocketman recently documented Reginald Dwight’s decision to go through Elton John instead as he became his music star.

This is a common move for performing artists, with David Bowie, Katy Perry and John Legend who have all chosen new artist names on their path to fame.

Below are 27 celebrities born with very different names

1/27 David Bowie

The Thin White Duke was once known as David Robert Jones.

Express / Express / Getty images

2/27 Bob Dylan

Robert Zimmerman changed his name to Bob Dylan in 1962.

Evening standard / Getty images

3/27 Nicolas Cage

Cage was born Nicholas Kim Coppola, but sharing the name of his uncle Francis For Coppola was too much for the budding actor.

Alberto E Rodriguez / Getty Images

4/27 Michael Caine

Michael Caine was born in 1933 as Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr.

ANTHONY HARVEY / AFP / Getty Images

5/27 Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello was born Declan Patrick MacManus in 1954.

Getty

6/27 Tom Cruise

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV chose a new name before becoming a Hollywood star.

CHRIS DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images

7/27 Vin Diesel

The Fast & Furious icon was born Mark Sinclair in 1967.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

8/27 Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver was born in 1970 as Amelia Fiona Driver.

Getty

9/27 Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster was born Alicia Christian Foster in 1962.

Getty Images

10/27 Jamie Foxx

The internet was shocked to discover in 2017 that Foxx’s birth name is Eric Marlon Bishop.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

11/27 Whoopi Goldberg

Caryn Elaine Johnson said that “Whoopi” stands for “whoopee cushion”.

MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images

12/27 Audrey Hepburn

Once upon a time Breakfast at Tiffany’s star was known as Audrey Kathleen Ruston.

Getty Images

13/27 Elton John

Reginald Kenneth Dwight legally became Elton John in 1972.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

14/27 Mindy Kaling

Vera Mindy Chokalingam chose to use her middle name, which was itself inspired by the sitcom Mork & Mindy.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

15/27 Spike Lee

Spike Lee was born as Shelton Jackson Lee in 1957.

AFP / Getty

16/27 John Legend

John Roger Stephens earned the nickname “Legend” from his friends and decided to use it as his stage name.

Alberto E Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

17/27 Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars was born in 1985 as Peter Gene Hernandez.

Getty Images

18/27 Nicki Minaj

The rapper was born in 1982 as Onika Tanya Maraj.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

19/27 Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren was born Ilynea Lydia Mironoff in 1945 and changed her name before fame overtook her.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

20/27 Katy Perry

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson was born in 1984 – and became famous two decades later under the name Katy Perry.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

21/27 Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman was born Neta-Lee Hershlag in 1981.

Getty Images

22/27 Portia de Rossi

Amanda Lee Rogers changed her name to Portia de Rossi at the age of 15.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

23/27 Meg Ryan

The You’ve got mail star was born in 1961, Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

24/27 Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur was born in 1971 Lesane Parish Crooks. His mother changed his name to Tupac Amaru Shakur when he was one.

A Crollalanza / Shutterstock

25/27 Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was born Carlos Irwin Estévez in 1965.

Getty

26/27 Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders was born in 1982 as Jacoba Francisca Maria Smulders.

Getty Images

27/27 John Wayne

John Wayne was born Marion Robert Morrison in 1903.

(Photo by McCarthy / Express / Getty Images)

.