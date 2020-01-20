The Egor District Court in Benin sentenced Udoh Effong, 26, to a month in prison on Monday for stealing a laptop from his employer.

The magistrate, Esohe Ighodan, sentenced Effong, after pleading guilty to theft and pleading with the leniency court.

Ighodan, however, gave the condemned man the opportunity to pay a fine of 10,000 naira.

According to the magistrate, the accused was convicted on the basis of facts and exhibits.

However, the accused alleged that he had taken the laptop after the complainant refused to pay him his money. So he carried his laptop and gave his friend to keep it for him.

He added that his friend later gave the complainant the laptop, which he denied, however.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Lucky, told the court that the offense was committed on December 27, 2019 in Upper Ekenwan, Ugbiyokho, an LGA suburb.

Lucky said the inmate stole an HP laptop worth N68,000.

The prosecutor stated that the offense contravened the provisions of articles 390 (9) of the Criminal Code. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the former Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo.