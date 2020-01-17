25th Dubai Shopping Festival: customers will earn 1 million SHARE points in Majid Al Futtaim shopping centers

The 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is currently taking place in the emirate, offering massive discounts and prices to buyers and bargain hunters. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of DSF, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) also offered special prices. The company’s largest shopping malls in Dubai, including Mall of the Emirates, City Center Deira and City Center Mirdif, offer customers the opportunity to become SHARE millionaires. A total of 25 lucky buyers will each receive 1 million SHARE points as part of the MAF rewards program. 5 winners are selected each week by lot, each winner receiving SHARE points worth 100,000 AED. This amount can be spent in the 16 MAF shopping centers and 2,300 points of sale in the United Arab Emirates.

The names of the first ten SHARE millionaires have already been announced, but 15 other customers will win in the next three weeks, until February 1, 2020. To become a SHARE millionaire, they must download the MAF SHARE application, available on Google Play and Apple. Store and spend 300 AEDs in one of three shopping malls, at all outlets, including Carrefour, Vox Cinemas, F&B outlets, fashion and home goods stores, etc. To participate in the draw, buyers can use the SHARE wallet or scan their receipts via the app.

Commenting on MAF’s special initiatives for DSF, the director of marketing of shopping centers (East region), Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Nada Abou Saab said: “Majid Al Futtaim is proud to create even more great moments during one of the city’s biggest retail events. We are convinced that friends and families will make unforgettable memories by browsing their favorite outlets, will be pleasantly surprised by the activities in progress and may even become SHARE millionaires. She added: “This year’s festival will further strengthen our shopping centers as the premier retail and entertainment destinations of choice among the UAE community and tourists.” “

.