$ 25,000 for families of plane crash victims

Ottawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced compensation of $ 25,000 each for the families of Canadian citizens or permanent residents killed in the destruction of a passenger plane in Iran.

“I want to be clear: we expect Iran to compensate these families. But I have met them (the families). They cannot wait for weeks. They need support now,” CNN said. Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa.

The Prime Minister of Canada has said aid will be provided in the coming days.

The Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines took off from Tehran for Kiev, the Ukrainian capital. A few minutes after takeoff, it disappeared from the radar. A few days later, Iran admitted that the airliner had been “accidentally” shot down by missiles.

“We have not looked at what full compensation from Iran would look like. But I can assure you that all the Iranian money to the victims would go directly to them – it would not be to reimburse the Canadian government, “said the Prime Minister of Canada.

Earlier, the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Oman.

“Minister Zarif expressed his deep regret for this terrible tragedy, and Minister Champagne noted that he had met families of victims this week who are deeply injured and angry,” said a statement from the Champagne office.

“Ministers discussed the need for full access to Iran for officials from Canada and other grieving countries to: provide consular services, help ensure victim identification meets international standards and participate in a thorough and transparent investigation, “the statement said, adding that the two leaders discussed the need for transparent analysis of the black box data, which Iran agreed to.

“In addition, they discussed Iran’s duty to the families of the victims – including compensation. Minister Zarif expressed support for Iran by continuing to work with Canada and all the nations in mourning for Minister Champagne has noted Iran’s cooperation so far and has expressed hope that this will continue, “the statement said.