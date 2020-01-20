Whether you’re at a party and talking to someone you just met, or spending time with friends you haven’t seen in a while. When you start a conversation with someone, you want it to be interesting, insightful, and entertaining, and that means you say more than, “So, this weather, isn’t it?”

What you say to someone depends, of course, on where you are. You won’t say the same thing on a first date as you would on a child. Below are a number of conversation starters that you can use whether you have met someone for the first time or want to have an in-depth conversation. We have these conversation starter Broken down by situation, including a first meeting, career networking, in-depth discussions, fun conversations with children, and first dates.

Conversation starter for every situation

1. Tell me about yourself.

2. Have you done anything exciting lately?

3. Why did you smile today?

4. How did you get to know the host?

5. What is your favorite form of social media?

6. What was the last good book you read?

7. Do you listen to podcasts? Which is your favorite?

8. What do you think is the best show currently on Netflix?

9, Have you been on interesting trips lately?

10. What do you think was the best film of the year?

11. What song do you wish you could play now?

12. Are you a cat or a dog person?

13. Do you think you are introverted or extroverted?

14. If you didn’t have the job you have now, what would you do?

15. What is your strangest hidden talent?

16. What is something that people are always surprised about?

17. What is the most rewarding part of your career?

18. Where do you want to be in five years?

19. What superpower do you want?

20. Where would you go on vacation if you didn’t have a budget?

21. If you could travel back in time, what decade would you live in?

22. What’s the best thing you’ve ever bought on Amazon?

23. What was the last concert you went to?

24. What can you not live without?

25. What is the strangest dream you have had recently?

26. What is your favorite book ever?

27. How many countries have you been to?

28. What is your favorite city that you have visited?

29. Would you prefer to travel by plane or boat?

30. Would you prefer to be really hot or really cold?

31. What do you think of the British royal family?

32. Do you like documentaries? Have you seen good ones lately?

33. Who is your favorite celebrity couple?

34. Which celebrity couple would you like to see again?

35. If you could host a talk show, who would you have first?

36. What is your favorite sport?

37. In which sport do you wish you were really good?

38. What is the best vacation?

39. How did you spend your last birthday?

40. Do you think men and women can only ever be friends?

When you first meet someone who starts a conversation

41. Are you having a good time?

42. Why did you come tonight?

43. Was it a pain for you to be here tonight?

44. I love the shirt / jacket / dress / shoes. Where did you get it from

45. Wow, it’s so hot / cold here.

46. ​​Do you know a lot of people here?

47. What are you reading right now?

48. What is your favorite restaurant here?

49. What is the next exciting event you have to attend?

50. Are you doing anything fun this weekend?

51. Do you have any pets?

52. What is an interesting thing about you that nobody really knows?

53. What do you do for a living?

54. If you could move anywhere, where would you go?

55. What was the last movie you saw?

56. What do you usually do for fun?

57. For which hobby do you want more time?

58. If you were not here, what would you do?

59. What is your favorite holiday?

60. Do you have nicknames?

61. What’s your biggest problem with pets?

62. What is your favorite TV show about guilt?

63. Tell me three fun facts about you.

64. The food looks good. What was the best thing you ever had?

65. Have you ever been here?

66. What is the best thing about your work?

67. Where did you grow up?

68. Do you like to cook?

69. In which hobby do you wish you were good?

70. What song did you have in your head this week?

For a deeper conversation

71. What are your long-term goals?

72. Who is your role model?

73. What did you want to be when you were a child?

74. What is your greatest regret in life?

75. What are the top three things on your bucket list?

76. What has been your greatest achievement so far?

77. What do you want to do that you know you are unlikely to do?

78. What are you most afraid of?

79. What is the biggest risk you have ever taken?

80. Tell me about the most life-changing advice you’ve ever heard.

81. When are you happiest?

82. What always calms you down when you are really stressed and upset?

83. Who has influenced you the most in your life?

84. What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever done?

85. What scares you most about the future?

86. How have your priorities changed in the past 10 years?

87. What’s the most beautiful thing anyone has ever done for you?

88. Describe your perfect weekend.

89. What is your most controversial opinion?

90. If you could change one thing about your personality, what would it be?

91. What would you do first if you won the lottery?

92. If you could invite a famous person to dinner, who would it be?

93. Who do you miss most of your past?

94. If you could go back in time, what is a situation that you would do differently?

95. Who is the most important person in your life right now?

96. What did you think at that age when you were a child?

97. Do you think social media is destroying our communications?

98. What technology could you do without?

99. What do you think the world will be like in 20 years?

100. How have you failed lately?

Conversation starter in networking

101. Why did you choose this career?

102. What have you been working on most recently?

103. What do you love most about your job?

104. What was your first job?

105. How long have you been in your current job?

106. Why do you think you were hired?

107. What’s the most frustrating thing about your job?

108. What are your goals at work?

109. What inspires you every day at work?

110. If you could change one thing in this industry, what would it be?

111. Who was your professional role model?

112. Man, I really hate networking.

113. What is the most interesting thing you learned at work?

114. Do you ever travel for your job? Where did you go?

115. How do you keep yourself organized every day?

116. How many emails haven’t you answered this week?

117. What do you think makes someone a great manager?

118. What’s the biggest challenge you took on this year?

119. What favorite project have you worked on so far?

120. What do you like most about networking events?

Funny conversation starter

121. Do you ever sing in the shower?

122, What is the worst advice you have ever been given?

123. What’s the most embarrassing thing that has happened to you lately?

124. Tell me about the worst pickup line you’ve ever got.

125. What is your favorite celebrity scandal at the moment?

126. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever worn?

127. If you could do something illegal without getting into trouble, what would it be?

128. What’s the stupidest joke you’ve ever heard?

129. When was the last time you laughed so loud that you cried?

130. What was the best prank you ever played on someone?

131. What do you think is the funniest movie ever?

132. What always makes you laugh, even when you’re angry?

133. Who is your favorite comedian?

134. What strange conspiracy theory do you think?

135. Is a hot dog a sandwich?

136. What celebrity would you play in a film about your life?

137. What was the strangest thing you loved as a child?

138. What is currently very popular and what will be ridiculous in five years?

139. What is the worst trend you have ever participated in?

140. What are you kidding?

Talk to children

141. Where do you go to school?

142. What is your favorite subject / lesson?

143. Who is your favorite teacher?

144. Why is this person your favorite teacher?

145. Which subject would you like to have never taken?

146. What was the last job you did really well?

147. Who is your best friend in your class?

148. What is your favorite outfit at school?

149. Do you believe in aliens?

150. If you could be any animal, what would it be?

151. What do you want to be when you grow up?

152. Do you have brothers or sisters?

153. What do you love most about your mother and father?

154. Where do you wish you were right now?

155. What is your favorite song?

156. Who is your favorite cartoon character?

157. Do you have a favorite Disney character?

158. If you could change one thing at school, what would it be?

159. Do you like swimming?

160. What is your favorite game?

161. What is your favorite color?

162. What food do you hate?

163. Which toy do you prefer to play with?

164. What are you doing tomorrow?

165. What are you afraid of?

Conversation starter on the first date

166. Have you ever been here?

167. What always makes you laugh?

168. What is the most important thing I should know about you?

169. What was the worst date you’ve ever been on?

170. How did you get close to your best friend?

171. What is your favorite movie that you could watch over and over again?

172. What has always been your dream job?

173. If you could go out with a celebrity, who would it be?

174. Are you a donor or a saver?

175. What do you like most about your job?

176. What do you think is your most annoying peculiarity?

177. What’s the strangest text message you’ve ever received?

178. What do you hate most about dating?

179. Where is your favorite place in the world?

180. What was the best vacation you have ever been on?

181. How close are you to your family?

182. Would you prefer to go in or out?

183. Where did you go to school?

184. Have you ever lived anywhere else?

185. What are you really proud of?

186. What is your secret talent?

187. What do you think is the most annoying habit?

188. Tell me something on your bucket list.

189. What do you like least about your job?

190. What are you most passionate about?

191. Do you like better calling or texting?

192. What do you honestly think about social media?

193. What are you looking for in a relationship?

194. Have you heard of (a big message)?

195. What made you laugh this week?

196. What do you like to eat most?

197. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever eaten?

198. What film are you really looking forward to?

199. How do you spend your free time?

200. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

Conversation starter at a bar

201. What are you drinking?

202. Which drink should I order next?

203. Have you ever been here?

204. What is your favorite bar?

205. What do you prefer to eat here?

206. Do you like this song?

207. If you could let them play a song now, what would it be?

208. What did you do before you came here?

209. What is your favorite place here?

210. Are you having fun?

211. Who are you here with?

212. Where would you prefer to be now?

213. Which song would you make dance at that moment?

214. How do you always get a bartender’s attention?

215. Would you ever dance on this bar?

216. Have you ever done karaoke?

217. I like your shirt, where did you get it from?

218. How do you know the friends you are here with?

219. Do you know so and so?

220. Why did you laugh today?

Conversation starter with friends

221. If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

222. What is your best tip to save money?

223. What is your favorite quote now?

224. Have you spoken to such and such lately?

225. What have you been doing since I last saw you?

226. Has something big changed at work?

227. How are your parents?

228. What have you loved on TV lately?

229. What is your best tip for a good morning?

230. What is your best cooking tip?

231. What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen on Facebook lately?

232. Where do you prefer to shop?

233. How was your last vacation?

234. Where have you been coolest for dinner lately?

235. What is your favorite dinner party meal?

236. What did you do last weekend?

237. Which app do you use every day?

238. What’s the weirdest thing in your fridge right now?

239. What are your plans for next summer?

240. What is your favorite piece that you recently bought?

241. How can you tell when someone is lying?

242. What is your most irrational fear?

243. Have you ever really followed a New Year’s resolution?

244. If you could change your name, what would you change it to?

245. How would your life be different if there were no social media?

246. What do you think is my best personality trait?

247. What did you notice about me first?

248. What is your favorite thing to do on your day off?

249. What was the first job you ever had?

250. What is the best compliment you have ever received?

Story of Jessica Booth.