250 bandits killed when police entered the terrorist camp in Kaduna

No fewer than 250 terrorists and bandits were killed on Wednesday at the Ansaru Terrorist Camp in the state of Kaduna.

DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), said in a statement on Wednesday that the camp was occupied by Nigerian police Operation Puff Adder agents assisted by the Police Air Wing’s Special Forces

“The team stormed one of the Ansaru Terror Group’s largest operational camps in a daring offensive.

“The camp, which also housed other bandits and kidnappers in the Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, was successfully raided and over 250 high-profile members were neutralized,” he said.

The MBA also said the operation followed intelligence agencies that linked terrorist and super camp detainees to a range of terrorist-related violence, kidnappings, shootings, cattle rushes, and other heinous crimes across the country.

“Unfortunately, during the operation, a police helicopter, which secured the ground troops with air and secret services, was attacked by the bandits with sophisticated air defense rifles and GPMG.

“It is commendable that the pilot and the co-pilot, who have demonstrated unusual courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft on Air Force Base in Kaduna without any further incidents.

“They were then evacuated for medical treatment with both officers who had not sustained life-threatening injuries and were in a stable condition in which they were currently being treated,” he added.

He added that the police helicopter had been flown from Kaduna Air Force Base on its way to Abuja by police pilots.