25% of AAP candidates, 20% BJP nominees in Fray for Delhi polls have declared criminal cases

It said 32 candidates have declared cases involving crime against women. Of the 32 candidates, one has declared cases of rape. Four participants declared cases of attempted murder.

PTI

updated:February 2, 2020, 7:56 AM IST

Illustration by Mir Suhail / News18.

New Delhi: According to the Association of Democratic Reforms, twenty-five percent of AAP candidates and 20 percent of BJP participants in the fight for the polls in Delhi on 8 February declared serious criminal cases against them in their statements.

Fifteen percent of the congress candidates have also declared serious criminal cases against them, according to the ADR.

At the polls in Delhi, 672 candidates are in the fight, one less than in 2015.

The top three richest candidates come from the AAP. They are Dharampal Lakra from Mundka (Rs 292 crore), Parmila Tokas from RK Puram (Rs 80 crore) and Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur (Rs 80 crore).

“Of the 672 candidates analyzed, 133 (20 percent) declared criminal cases against themselves. At the 2015 Delhi elections, 114 (17 percent) had 114 (17 percent) declared criminal cases against themselves,” the ADR said.

It said 32 candidates have declared cases involving crime against women. Of the 32 candidates, one has declared cases of rape. Four participants declared cases of attempted murder.

Eight have stated cases involving hate speech, the ADR said PTI.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.