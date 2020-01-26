24 soldiers killed in attack on military camp

The death toll in Sunday’s attack on the Sokolo army camp in central Mali has risen to 24.

The operation was claimed by Al Qaeda affiliate Nusrat al-Islam (JNIM), a group active in the Maghreb and West Africa regions.

The attackers allegedly took the soldiers by surprise.

Activists stormed the base on a motorcycle and opened fire on the soldiers.

Videos from pro-jihadist media show a cache of small arms, several vans and other equipment allegedly seized by the attackers.

The Malian army confirmed the loss of equipment but did not provide any details on the extent of the losses.

The incident occurred two weeks after a major assault on a military base in Niger.

The attack came less than a month after another attack on an outpost that killed 71 soldiers and left more than 100 injured.

Nigerian President Mahamadou Issoufou sacked Ahmed Mohamed, the country’s army chief after the attack.

Salifou Modi, a divisional general who was immediately appointed, said that Niger would launch a new military offensive against the militants.